For nearly 40 years, no men’s college basketball player in the state of Minnesota scored more points in a career than Frank Wachlarowicz, but his career began in Little Falls, where he first started dominating on the courts.
He was inducted into the Minnesota Basketball Hall of Fame two years ago, but there wasn’t an official ceremony held due to COVID.
Wachlarowicz finally got his celebration during a Timberwolves game several weeks ago, where he and several of Minnesota’s best basketball stars received their long awaited recognition.
“It’s surreal to be in such an elite group of athletes, both male and female,” Wachlarowicz said. “Being one of a few selected, it’s pretty awesome.”
Wachlarowicz finished his Little Falls career in 1975, with a championship title and the Flyers all-time leading scorer and held that record for nearly 40 years before it was broken.
He still holds the Little Falls records in most field goals in a game, with 18, most field goals in a season, with 260, most rebounds in a season, with 356 and most offensive and defensive rebounds in a game, with 14 each.
Despite not playing for Little Falls in nearly 50 years, he still has vivid memories of his time as a Flyer, listing off their playoff victories in his final year over Alec, Cooper, Robbinsdale, and Chisholm in the Championship.
He still remembers the blizzard that happened on the Monday night, the night of the Championship game.
“That’s when there was a bad, bad blizzard,” Wachlarowicz said. “There were maybe 500 people at the Circuit Center.”
He always remembered how well the fans had traveled to the away games. Even for the Flyers away games, the fans would come in droves to make sure their team had the home-away-from-home field advantage.
“We had a fan base that would not quit,” Wachlarowicz said. “We would go on the road and we would have more people than the homes teams did.”
Right now, Wachlarowicz is 66 and says he is living the good life. He was a part-time bartender for a while before deciding to leave that and simply enjoy his life.
