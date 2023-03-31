With the droll weather conditions preventing the Little Falls baseball team from being outside, the Flyers still found ways to practice while keeping things competitive and having some fun too.
“It’s been a really good start,” said Head Coach Chad Kaddatz. “It’s always tough being indoors. There doesn’t seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel, but the attitude, the energy these guys are coming with everyday, it’s good.”
In order to keep the teams’ morale and competitiveness up, every day, Kaddatz and his staff pick out one thing that they’ll do to test the athletes. They have competitions amongst each other to see who can throw the more accurate ball or who hits the ball the hardest.
“Today it was on exit velocity, so we have a little radar gun,” Kaddatz said.
While someone was in the nets for batting practice, Kaddatz and several other players stood behind a net, recording the exit velocity of the batter and writing down their speed.
“Any competition they can get, they’re feeding off of it. So any time there’s competition involved, you see the energy pick up,” he said.
A majority of the Flyers managed to record velocities in the 70’s but only a handful of them recorded speeds in the 80’s, those including Joey Welinski, Alex Oberton, Carter Gwost, Carter Oothoudt, and Husdon and Matt Filippi. Matt Filippi and Carter Oothoudt tied for second place with speeds of 86, but Husdon won the competition with an exit velocity of 87.
The competitions help build the teams’ already great chemistry with one another. Matt Filippi says that with the number of guys returning this year, it should help them get off to a good start.
“We got a great group of guys,” he said. “We know each other well, so it’s going to be a fun year.”
Having been stuck in the Exchange Arena for practices, some athletes might have not been as motivated compared to outdoor practices. However, many of the Flyers baseball players seemed quite comfortable and made the most of the circumstances.
“It’s tough,” Matt said. “We were here last year for a while, too. I think we had one practice outside before we had our first game, so we are kind of used to it in Minnesota.”
“There’s only so much you can do in the (Exchange) Arena, you’re kinda limited,” Hudson said. “But we are focusing on just the hitting aspect. Just getting used to swinging the bat again.”
“I think we’ll be fine,” said senior center fielder Owen Bode. “We are still doing some live AB’s (at-bats) and we’re hitting off the machines. It’s going to affect us a little bit but I don’t think it’ll affect us too much.”
The Flyers 2022 season ended with a 12-12 record and a strong playoff run that ended against Alexandria. This season, both players and coaches have high aspirations. Oberton said he thinks that the loss can help them be better in this upcoming season.
“It really pushes us to get better this year,” Oberton said. “And I think we are going to be a pretty good offensive team.”
With a positive outlook in gloomy practice conditions, they’re still preparing as best they can as that first game draws nearer and nearer.
They are scheduled to play their first game in Foley, Thursday, April 6.
