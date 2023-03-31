lf bb
Coach Kaddatz holds up the radar during the exit velocity competition while Hudson Filippi (left) holds the clipboard and Sam Dehn (right) watches with his batting helmet. 

With the droll weather conditions preventing the Little Falls baseball team from being outside, the Flyers still found ways to practice while keeping things competitive and having some fun too.

“It’s been a really good start,” said Head Coach Chad Kaddatz. “It’s always tough being indoors. There doesn’t seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel, but the attitude, the energy these guys are coming with everyday, it’s good.”

Joey Welinski winds up for a throw on the mound during a practice. 

