The Flyers baseball team hosted the Milaca Wolves Thursday, April 21, and absolutely crushed them, 12-2.
Home field advantage played quite the role in this game as the Flyers scored at least one run in every inning, including four runs in the fifth.
The Flyers had many great batters in this game but George Moore and Zach Gwost had the best games. Moore hit 1-for-2, with four RBIs and two walks. Gwost was 1-for-2 at bats, with two RBIs and three runs. He also walked three times and stole four bases.
Matt Filippi was the winning pitcher for the Flyers, pitching five innings, striking out nine batters and only allowing four hits.
The Flyers got their first win on the year to improve to 1-1. They hoped to get over .500 with a win against Albany, Friday, April 22, and they succeeded. They beat the Huskies 4-2 at home.
The Flyers were down 2-0 at the bottom of the fourth, before they went off, scoring three runs to take the lead, and they didn’t give the Huskies any chance to make a comeback.
Beau Thoma hit 1-for-2 on the day, scoring twice and being walked once.
Gwost was the team’s winning pitcher, pitching five innings and striking out 12 batters and only walking three.
The Flyers improved to 2-1 and looked to get their third win in a row against St. Cloud Cathedral, Tuesday, April 26.
In a tough matchup that saw the game go into extra innings, the Flyers gutted out a 12-11 victory over the Crusaders in 11 innings.
After finding themselves in a hole, down 7-0 going into the fifth, the Flyers came back to life, scoring four runs to close the gap. They then scored four more runs to take the lead in the top of the seventh, 8-7, but the Crusaders would tie the game up with a run of their own to send the game into extra innings.
After the eighth ended with zero runs, the ninth saw both teams score twice to keep the game going at 10. After a scoreless 10th inning, the Flyers were able to score two more runs, and keep the Crusaders to just one, to finally end the game.
Moore was tied with Owen Bode for the most hits on the team, both hitting 3-for-6. Both had two singles and a double. Moore scored twice and recorded one RBI and Bode led the Flyers with RBIs, with three, and recorded one stolen base.
Thoma was the Flyers winning pitcher. He pitched two innings and only allowed two hits and two runs.
The Flyers looked to keep up their winning ways as they host Pierz, Thursday, April 28, in a conference battle.
USA starts season 4-0
The Upsala/Swanville baseball team hosted Border West Thursday, April 21, in a nailbiter that saw the Patriots mount a last inning comeback to win 6-5.
The Patriots were down 4-0 entering the bottom of the third before they scored their first run, to make it 4-1, but they still had a ways to go.
Border West would increase the lead to 5-1 in the following inning, putting more pressure on the home team.
Despite the defense from Border West, the Patriots rose to the occasion and scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth to make it a one score game, with the visitors still being ahead 5-4.
The Patriots held them to zero runs in the seventh, and in the bottom of the final inning, they took the lead and won.
The Patriots only had seven hits to Border West’s 14, which shows how that defense bent but didn’t break.
Jack Primus hit 2-for-4 in their come from behind victory, scoring twice, and Sammy Primus hit 1-for-3 while also driving in two runs.
Bryce Biniek was the Patriots’ winning pitcher, pitching five innings, throwing three strikeouts and only allowing one run.
The Patriots improved to 2-0 and looked to make it three in a row as they hosted Browerville/Eagle Valley, Friday, April 22. They crushed the Tigers, 11-1, to improve to 3-0 on the season.
US scored three runs in the first and second innings, four in the third and one in the fourth before the game ended in the fifth. They recorded eight hits, to the Tigers’ two.
Tyson Leners was the Patriots’ best hitter, going 3-for-3 at the plate, scoring once and driving in two runs. Leners, along with Jack Primus, Cooper Thieschafer and Jeremy Mugg ,all recorded two RBIs for the Patriots, with Biniek and Levi Lampert driving in one each.
Lampert was the winning pitcher for USA, pitching four innings, striking out two batters and only allowing one run.
The Patriots are on a roll, having won every game this year. They hosted Long Prairie/Grey Eagle Tuesday, April 26, in an attempt to keep that streak alive and they did. They secured another dominating victory, winning 18-7.
The Patriots came out firing, scoring 11 runs in the first inning. The Thunder were able to score seven of their own runs in the second to make it 11-7, but the home team scored four more runs, to increase their lead to 15-7.
The Thunder were unable to regain any ground after that.
Shane Lambrecht led the Patriots with six RBIs and scored three runs, himself.
Thieschafer was the winning pitcher for the Patriots.
The Patriots started their season 4-0 and looked to keep that undefeated streak as they travel to Crosby/Ironton, Thursday, April 28.
Pierz falls under .500
The Pioneers played host to the Zimmerman Thunder in a double header Thursday, April 21, and crushed their conference rival in the first game, 15-5.
Kirby Fischer recorded three RBIs and hit 1-for-2, being walked twice.
Ben Virnig also recorded three RBIs and hit 1-for-4, being walked once and scoring three runs.
At pitcher, Andy Winscher controlled the game. He struck out eight batters and only had two walks, pitching in all six innings.
The second game saw more of a challenge. The Thunder managed to squeak out a win by one run, 8-7, to split the double header.
Max Barclay was the top Pioneers batter in the second outing, hitting 3-for-4, which included a single, double and a home run, driving in four runs in the process.
Reese Young was the starting pitcher for the Pioneers, pitching the first five innings, recording eight strikeouts, 10 hits, one walk and three runs scored.
Pierz’s record fell to 2-2 on the season. In an attempt to get back over .500, they hosted Foley, Tuesday, April 26, and fell 7-0.
This was definitely a game the Pioneers hoped to learn and move on from, as the team only had one hit altogether.
Barclay was the only Pioneers batter who landed a hit, getting one hit on three at-bats.
Pierz’s next game is against the Little Falls Flyers, Thursday, April 28. They hope to get back to winning against conference rival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.