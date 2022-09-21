The Little Falls tennis team lost 4-3 on the road against Alexandria, Monday, Sept. 19. The team’s points came by way of one singles match and two doubles.
In singles, Claire Kimman won her matchup against Rachel Wegner in a tiebreaker. She lost the first match 6-3, but came back with matches of 6-4 and 6-4 to get the win.
In the doubles match, Julie Vetsch and Hailey McDuffee earned wins of 7-5 and 6-3 to give the Flyers a point.
The pair of Beth Ahlin and Ashley Hagan won in a tiebreaker against Ayla Rulin and Jalyn Halverson. They were beaten 6-1 in the first match but came back to win the final two, 6-4 and 7-5.
The win was a milestone for both Ahlin and Hagan. Ahlin recorded her 60th career win and Hagan picked up her 40th career win.
That same day, they played Moorhead, losing in that matchup, 6-1.
The doubles matches were full of close finishes. Myla Ballou and Alexis Nelson got the sole point for the Flyers, with wins of 7-6 and 7-6.
The duo of Ahlin and Hagan won their first set, 6-3, but lost their second, 6-4. In the tiebreaker, neither side was able to pull ahead in the beginning. Ultimately, the Moorhead pair got the upper hand, winning 14-12.
The Flyers rebounded after two tough losses, Tuesday, Sept. 20, beating Aitkin 5-2. They scored two in the singles and three in the doubles.
Athman pulled off two wins of 6-2 and Elise Ballou swept her opponent in two matches of 6-0.
The doubles teams all won their matchups easily. Ahlin and Hagan won in sets of 6-0 and 6-2, Vetsch and McDuffee won in sets of 6-0 and 6-1, and Kimman and Myla Ballou swept their opponents in two sets of 6-0.
The Flyers picked up their 11th win on the year. Their next match against Pine City at home, Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4:30 p.m.
