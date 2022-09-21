pic

Ashley Hagan, left, and Beth Ahlin hold up their tennis balls signifying their career win milestones in Monday’s match against Alex.

The Little Falls tennis team lost 4-3 on the road against Alexandria, Monday, Sept. 19. The team’s points came by way of one singles match and two doubles.

In singles, Claire Kimman won her matchup against Rachel Wegner in a tiebreaker. She lost the first match 6-3, but came back with matches of 6-4 and 6-4 to get the win.

