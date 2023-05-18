Flyer Speech Team

Flyers Speech Team members (from left): Avery Zimmermann, Paige Kraus, Ellis Meyer and Makaila Marquette, qualified to compete at the National Speech and Debate Tournament.

Members of the Little Falls Flyer Speech Team have once again qualified to compete at the National Speech and Debate Tournament to be held June 11 – 16, in Phoenix, Arizona. In order to compete at the national level, students must achieve the top three placements at the district level. Little Falls belongs to the Northern Lights District Tournament that encompasses schools all the way from the north metro, northwestern Minnesota, Duluth and the Iron Range.

The national tournament hosts roughly 6,000 competitors and 2,000 schools yearly. Over 140,000 students belong to the National Speech and Debate Association, an honor society that has produced notable alumni including supreme court justices, Oscar award winners, Broadway performers, politicians, and media moguls. Little Falls students who are competing in the main events are Paige Kraus and Ellis Meyer in the category of duo interpretation, and Makaila Marquette in program oral interpretation. Avery Zimmermann will compete in the supplemental event of expository. The team is seeking sponsors in order to fund travel expenses.

