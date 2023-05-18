Members of the Little Falls Flyer Speech Team have once again qualified to compete at the National Speech and Debate Tournament to be held June 11 – 16, in Phoenix, Arizona. In order to compete at the national level, students must achieve the top three placements at the district level. Little Falls belongs to the Northern Lights District Tournament that encompasses schools all the way from the north metro, northwestern Minnesota, Duluth and the Iron Range.
The national tournament hosts roughly 6,000 competitors and 2,000 schools yearly. Over 140,000 students belong to the National Speech and Debate Association, an honor society that has produced notable alumni including supreme court justices, Oscar award winners, Broadway performers, politicians, and media moguls. Little Falls students who are competing in the main events are Paige Kraus and Ellis Meyer in the category of duo interpretation, and Makaila Marquette in program oral interpretation. Avery Zimmermann will compete in the supplemental event of expository. The team is seeking sponsors in order to fund travel expenses.
Kraus and Meyer continue to make history for the Flyer Speech Team. They are the first duo in decades to qualify for the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) State Speech Tournament. They qualified as champions in section 8AA and placed third at the state tournament held April 28 at Eastview High School. They are also the first Flyers to qualify for National Individual Events Tournament of Champions (NIETOC). From May 12 – 14, at Chanhassen High School, Kraus and Meyer will join hundreds of champions from across the country. In order to compete at this prestigious tournament, competitors must be invited and win bids at qualifying tournaments. In addition to qualifying in duo interpretation, Kraus also qualified in the single event of Dramatic interpretation.
Anjanette Kraus and Lauren Stanislawski are the coaches for the Little Falls Speech Team
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.