Adam Gregory Joseph Gardner, 36, Flensburg was charged with felony check forgery in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from an Aug. 14 incident, when an officer responded to a call from Casey’s Gas Station on Haven Road in Little Falls, about a man attempting to make a purchase with a check he could not prove was his.
The cashier allegedly identified Gardner as the suspect, who was later arrested at Coborn’s in Little Falls on an outstanding warrant.
In a search, Gardner was allegedly found to be in possession of two additional checks not belonging to him.
One check was reportedly written out to Gardner for $160.
An officer went to the bank connected to the checks and found that the account holders were deceased.
A family member of the account owners alleged that Gardner had been helping the account holders with a remodel on their home and thought Gardner may have taken the blank checks when he was alone in the house.
The family member later reported that she found three transactions allegedly cashed by Gardner, totaling $565 and appeared to be signed by the deceased account holder.
Later officers spoke to a business that cashed two checks for Gardner, but stopped after the owner became suspicious of the validity of the checks.
The owner positively identified Gardner as the person attempting to cash the checks.
If convicted, Gardner could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
