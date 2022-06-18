The Flensburg Falcons were unable to get much done against the St. Stephen Steves, Saturday, June 18. They were beaten 11-1.
For the first few innings, the Falcons struggled to get on base. However, hey managed to keep the Steves from scoring thanks to good defensive performances by the infield.
In the first inning, the Steves were threatening to score with the bases loaded. The Steves batter hit a ground ball to shortstop Gerard Kokett. He stepped on second for the force out then rocketed the ball to first baseman Russ Fellbaum for the double play to end the inning.
The Steves eventually capitalized on the Falcons’ lack of production at the plate by scoring three runs in the second inning.
It wasn’t until the fourth inning that the Falcons gained some form of traction. Nick Kokett drove a ball between the shortstop and second baseman for a single. Jeremy Mugg followed that up with a double between left and center field.
The Falcons were unable to drive home the runners, but they seemed to find their groove.
The next inning, following a walk and two outs, the Falcons’ Brady Shelstad hit a deep ball into center field for an RBI double, driving in the team’s first run. The Falcons were still down 3-1, but they were on the board.
The Steves followed up by scoring five runs in the fifth inning, three coming off of a triple with the bases loaded, to increase their lead to 8-1.
The Falcons only managed a pair of hits after that. The Steves scored two more runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to end the game 11-1 after seven.
Mugg pitched five innings for the Falcons, striking out three batters, walking seven and giving up seven earned runs on seven hits.
The Falcons drop to 0-7 on the season. They host the Pierz Lakers, Sunday, June 19, at 1:30 p.m.
