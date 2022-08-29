 Skip to main content
Fisher House, a home away from home for family members of hospitalized veterans

    After her husband, Dick Verley, experienced life threatening health issues and was rushed by ambulance to the Minnesota VA hospital in Minneapolis, Liz Verley of Royalton followed.

    “He went by ambulance and I followed. I didn’t have anything with me, since I didn’t expect to spend the night,” she said.

When Dick Verley, left, was hospitalized, his wife, Liz Verley, was able to stay at the Fisher House, a non-profit organization which provides free temporary lodging for family members of veterans.

