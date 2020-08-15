David James Fisher, 39, Buffalo, was charged in Morrison County District Court with third degree controlled substance possession.
The charge stems from a Jan. 3 incident, when officers conducted a welfare check at a home in Little Falls.
The owner allegedly invited the officer inside and the officer reportedly noted items consistent with drug use. The owner later identified himself as Fisher.
In a search, the officer allegedly found a substance that field-tested positive as more than 10 grams of methamphetamine.
If convicted, Fisher could face up to 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.