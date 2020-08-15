David James Fisher, 39, Buffalo, was charged in Morrison County District Court with third degree controlled substance possession.

The charge stems from a Jan. 3 incident, when officers conducted a welfare check at a home in Little Falls.

The owner allegedly invited the officer inside and the officer reportedly noted items consistent with drug use. The owner later identified himself as Fisher.

In a search, the officer allegedly found a substance that field-tested positive as more than 10 grams of methamphetamine.

If convicted, Fisher could face up to 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

