Felony charges for two first degree controlled substance crimes, driving without insurance and driving after revocation were dismissed against Vannaseng Kaysana Lee Padichit, 40, Saint Paul, in Morrison County District Court, March 3.
The charges were dismissed by a county attorney since Padichit is being federally indicted for activities which include crimes in Morrison County.
The charges stemmed from a May 2, 2019 incident, when a patrol officer was notified by another agency that a suspect would be passing through Little Falls on Highway 10. The patrol officer was asked to stop the vehicle and address the driver.
The driver allegedly had a suspended license and had been speeding, the other agency also claimed to observe the car swerving.
After allegedly pursuing the suspect and pulling over the vehicle, the patrol officer identified the driver as Padichit.
After an investigation the officer allegedly found that Padichit had no car insurance and had three no insurance convictions in the past ten years.
After the arrest, police searched Padichit’s vehicle and allegedly found drug paraphernalia and a package containing a substance that field tested positive for 143.7 grams of methamphetamine.
