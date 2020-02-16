Heather Holt didn’t always want to be a dentist.
Her father had a farm where she grew up in Long Prairie, where her first job was picking rocks in the field. Now, she’s the fresh face at First Avenue Dental in Little Falls, and after years of “riding the roller coaster that is life,” she’s looking forward to slowing down.
Some would say her journey started in college. But life is not laid out for people, and as Holt says, “You have to just go with it.” It’s possible that where she is now all started when she was in kindergarten. That’s where she met her husband, Matthew.
“He asked me to prom my junior year and we were going to go as friends. Well, we soon dated after that,” Holt said.
The whirlwind really began when Holt was an undergrad at the College of Saint Benedict. She discovered her love of dentistry as a sophomore.
“I got this email talking about a rep dental club meeting and at the bottom of the email it said ‘free pizza’ so I went to the meeting,” she said. “They went around the room and talked about why they wanted to become a dentist and somebody actually said ‘The art of dentistry,’ and that changed my life. I never thought about art and dentistry together and that is why I love dentistry. I left that meeting I called my dad and said ‘Dad I want to be a dentist.’ That’s it.”
A mission trip to Costa Rica and Nicaragua with her pre-dental club confirmed her passion even more, Holt said.
“I felt very inspired. I’d love to help these people,” she said.
The profession also caught her attention after she was told it was a great family job that one can do in a small town.
“I wanted something that I could raise a family, live in a small town, do biology, help people and yet do art every day. That was it for me, it just fit,” she said.
Now, Holt and her husband live in Long Prairie with their 6-month-old daughter, Madeline. But getting settled down took quite a while.
In her junior year of college, Matthew, who is in the military, was sent to Kuwait, Iraq for nine months.
“When he left he had said to me ‘When I come back, if we’re still together I’m going to propose to you. This was my third year at St. Ben’s. So I’m going through undergrad and my boyfriend is deployed,’” she said.
While he was gone, Holt said she wrote to him nearly every day, and that to this day he has all of her letters.
She laughed and said many of them likely had drawings of what she was learning in her biology class that day. So after almost a year of navigating time differences and Skyping with poor connection, Matthew came home and proposed to her.
They were married just a few months after she graduated with her bachelor’s degree and for a year, he worked at Camp Ripley and she worked at St. Cloud Hospital.
Then in 2015, Holt was accepted into the University of Minnesota Dental Program.
Yet again, the couple would spend several months apart.
After Holt moved for school, her husband continued to work at Camp Ripley for seven months while looking for a job in the metro area to join her.
“He has been the biggest support. My husband’s dream besides the military is continuing one of the family farms,” Heather said. “So he literally just held off his dream so I could pursue mine to become a dentist. We aren’t city people, but we lived in Minneapolis for four years so I could become a dentist.”
In November of 2018, Matthew got a job back at Camp Ripley. He had applied knowing Holt would graduate in May 2019. She knew it was his dream job so she told him to take it.
As soon as he moved, Holt found out she was pregnant. So not only was the couple facing their third time spending months apart, but she was pregnant and in her final year of school.
There was a lot of commuting and some stress with school, but Holt said everything went smoothly. After graduation she was able to join her husband in Long Prairie, where they both grew up.
When she was interviewing for the job at First Avenue Dental, Holt knew she was pregnant and of course disclosed it to Dr. Suzette Olson and Dr. Melvin Bauer, who she said were very accepting and willing to work with her, knowing she’d take some time off.
“I didn’t start work until July so I saw patients for a whole month and then I had our little girl and I took about seven full weeks off and then I came back part-time and then started full-time again in November,” Heather said.
Dr. Olson’s willingness to work with her maternity leave meant a lot to Holt, as family is so important to her.
What’s neat now, she said, is that she’s starting to see some of the same patients again for their six-month check-up.
“They’re all asking me how the baby is. So that’s fun to have that connection with patients,” she said.
The staff were so kind and welcoming, Holt said. And she credits them greatly for making her transition into her new role so smooth.
Many of her patients were just as welcoming, she said.
“A lot of these patients the clinic has been seeing for years. Some of them, the only dentist they’ve ever seen is at this clinic and being a new dentist, you know that these patients are a little bit nervous meeting you,” Holt said.
The one thing she wanted was to be helpful in that transition for patients, but lucky for her, she said she related to patients in their love of the area, and shared hobbies around hunting, fishing and agriculture.
Now settled into her job, Holt said she and Matthew are on the lookout for their dream home. The couple, both 29, will celebrate their seven-year anniversary in June as well.
“I look back and life has been such a roller-coaster for us, of how we met, the deployment, on getting to dental school. I’ve just been very grateful,” Heather said. “This past year has been the busiest year of my life and I’m looking forward to some slowing down.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.