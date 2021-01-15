To the Editor:
This week I have witnessed the greatest assault on the 1st amendment of my lifetime.
I am terrified.
Donald Trump was suspended from Twitter when he was trying to tweet to the protesters to go home. Later he was permanently closed down from Twitter because someone in Twitter decided he was solely responsible for the attack on the Capitol.
Are you worried?
A few days later organizations like Walk Away were blocked from Twitter because they are a conservative group and might incite violence.
Are you scared?
Then conservatives said well we’ll just use Parler. Guess what — Amazon canceled their servers so the whole site went black.
Are you scared?
CNN is calling for the Fox News Channel to be taken off the air. Talk radio will be the next target.
Are you scared?
Meanwhile, Madonna said she would consider bombing the White House, Kathy Griffin held a bloody Trump head on TV and Maxine Waters incited her liberal followers to harass conservatives wherever they could be found. Also Ayatollah from Iran chants Death to America. They have not lost their Twitter accounts.
Are you scared yet?
I would expect this in China but not America.
Yes, I am terrified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.