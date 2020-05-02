Fire destroys home in Upsala

A fire ravaged the home of Dennis George and his son, Christopher, in Upsala, April 23. The family is only left with the memories they made there, said his daughter, Melissa George.
“Thankfully no one was hurt,” she said.
Upsala Fire Chief Jay Baggenstoss said the call came in about 3:10 p.m. A neighbor had spotted the fire and called it in. Although Baggenstoss wasn’t one of those who arrived first to the scene, he said from talking to the firefighters who were, that the house was engulfed by the time they arrived with fire coming out of the upstairs windows.
The Upsala Fire Department was assisted by the Bowlus Fire Department. Altogether, 34 firefighters responded — 19 from the Upsala Fire Department and 15 from the Bowlus Fire Department.
Baggenstoss said it took firefighters about four hours and about 22,000 gallons of water to put out the fire. Part of that time was also spent checking for any hot spots left creating the risk of flaring up.
What caused the fire is unknown at this time and is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall.
Melissa said that although it is unclear as to what started the fire, it is believed to have started either in or under the laundry area.
“We really don’t know. It could possibly be an electrical fire or from the dryer. We’ll know pending the investigation,” she said.
The fire broke out when no one was at home. Dennis was notified about it when he was at work in Rice, which put him in a state of shock to the point it affected his breathing, Melissa said.
“It’s still sinking in,” she said.
The family is thankful that no one was hurt, including Christopher’s black labrador, Addie, who was with his girlfriend at the time. Although the house was insured and many items can be replaced, some things are irreplaceable, such as family photos and more, Melissa said.
The tan-colored, two story house featured four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a garage. At first the family lived in an older house on the property, but in 2003, Dennis had the new house built. It was his dream house and the home they grew up in, Melissa said.
At this time, Dennis and Christopher are staying with sister and aunt Jackie Wolbeck, who lives in the Upsala area, until they figure out their living situation. Dennis’ mom, Geraldine George, also lives next door, which makes some things easier.
While life as they know it may be in ashes, Dennis said he is extremely grateful for all of the help and support they have received from both fire departments, especially from Baggenstoss and firefighter Nick Johnson, who volunteered extra time to be with them the following day.
He is also very thankful for the first response team, the emergency medical services, law enforcement and Chaplain Gregg Valentine with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Red Cross for helping them get through the situation and walking them through the next steps.
In addition, the overwhelming support from friends, family and the community has made all the difference.
“We are really grateful for them and the time they took to be with us out there, to be there for us was amazing. The same goes for the community. Everybody jumped in and wanted to help us out,” Melissa said.
Since Dennis and Christopher lost everything in the fire, several community members donated clothes and other essential items to them by dropping them off at Johnson Insurance Agency in Upsala, where one of the family members, Sheila Reis-George, works.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family with expenses moving forward. Those who want to donate may visit www.gofundme/f/dennis-george-fire.
