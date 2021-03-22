Finding ways to improve livestock production

This is the final article in a series about different farm risk management topics.
As farmers, whether livestock or crop producers, often seek ways to improve their production, it is ultimately up to each producer to figure out when is the right time to make a change. Simply because each farm is different.
However, there are a few simple, but tools the farmer can use that can be very beneficial. Dana Adams, University of Minnesota Extension educator for Benton, Stearns and Morrison counties, said the first step is to identify goals. By establishing goals, much like a visual map, farmers can then clearly identify where they are currently at and where they want to go. It is also important to set what Adams refers to as smart goals — goals that are realistic, specific and measurable, so that the producer can clearly see the progress and result, whether good or bad.
Another tool that helps breed success in the goal setting process is to include the team of people the farmer works with routinely, Adams said. People, such as the veterinarian, nutritionist and the loan officer.
“Using that group of people around you will help you with your farm, making it profitable and helping you troubleshoot issues. Use that team in order to figure out what your goals are so you know where you are and where you want to go to improve your farm,” she said,
An example of setting a smart goal is related to time management and accountability. For instance, the goal may be to push out feed to the herd within an hour of the clock every day.
At the same time, Adams said, it is important to set realistic goals. As most producers know, just about anything can happen on the farm that may derail set plans, such as animals getting out, a task taking longer to complete than anticipated and more. By setting a realistic goal to get something done within a certain time period rather than right on the set-in-stone time, the farmer then has some leeway to work with. As a result, he or she may also not feel like it was a failure because it wasn’t accomplished right on the dot. In addition, it keeps the farmers tied to the goal.
“That is, I think, one of the big ones nobody really talks about because it isn’t new or shiny and it isn’t an instant fix, but setting goals plays a huge role in holding yourself accountable to an idea or an aspiration,” Adams said.
Another important tool farmers can use to improve their production is to maintain good records. While it’s easy, especially with a smaller herd, to believe one will remember it all, Adams said writing various information down is essential. It’s also a great way to determine any progress that has been made and is a great step in the right direction to evaluating if it indeed was the right step by comparing it to the set goals.
“With a smaller herd, you think you can remember or we get distracted and don’t write it down, but by not recording it, it gets lost, so you have to find that information again or you, heaven forbid, have to guess,” she said.
One thing Adams has started shifting to is to keep records on her phone. With large variety of apps available for farmers to use to connect their dairy or beef record systems and the convenience of doing it on the phone, gives farmers less of an excuse to do poor record keeping, she said.
Establishing good standard operating procedures for the farm is also very beneficial to improve production. Write down patterns and ways of doing things, such as how the udder of the dairy cow is cleaned, how the milk machine is attached and how it is dried off. By having the standard operating procedures written down and outlined so that everyone knows what it is and why, there is no question about it and the animals fare better from it, she said.
“The additional benefit of having standard operating procedures is that livestock perform very well under routine. They like knowing what is coming next... They appreciate patterns and it allows them to settle into a rhythm and perform exceptionally well, so having a standard operating procedure lends to that of a pattern that animals can thrive,” she said.
As maintaining food animal health is important, healthy animals often produce more and live better lives. They also make the production process more efficient. While feeding farm animals quality nutrition impacts productivity, Adams said there are other things she would focus on before switching to a higher quality feed.
“Set goals, maintain good records and have good standard operating procedures,” she said.
By Sheila BERGREN
Staff Writer
