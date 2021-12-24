The Little Falls School Board approved certifying the final total levy at $4.982 million for 2021 payable 2022, an increase of $74,899.19 (1.53%) in comparison to the proposed levy in 2020 pay 2021 of $4.908 million.
The district orginally budgeted for a total revenue of $34.5 million for 2021-22, a decrease of $2.786 million (7.47%) with the actual 2020-21 budget at $37.2 million.
The total revenue includes the 2021-22 original budget in the food service fund of $1.66 million in comparison to the actual 2021 budget of $1.69 million, a decrease of $26,613 (1.57%).
The community service fund for the 2021-22 original budget shows $1.26 million, an increase of $43,865 (3.6%) to the actual 2020-21 budget revenue of $1.216 million.
The building construction fund shows zero in revenue for 2021-22 with an actual budget revenue of $53 in 2020-21, resulting in no change.
The debt service fund for 2021-22 reflects a total of $2.404 million in revenue, compared to $2.440 million in 2020-21, a decrease of $36,111 (1.8%)
The 2021-22 original budget for expenditures was $35.339 million, a decrease of $1.39 million (3.78%) from $36.73 million in 2020-21.
Expenditures for the food service fund for 2021-22 increased $1.569 (0.09%) from the 2020-21 actual budget of $1.67 million to $1.671 million.
The community service fund expenditure increased, as well. From the 2020-21 actual budget expenditure of $1,185 million to the 2021-22 original budget of $1.369 million, it increased with $183,852 (15.51%).
On the other hand, the building construction fund showed zero expenditure for 2021-22 with a total actual budget expenditure of $68,573 in 2020-21.
The debt service fund went from an actual budget expenditure in 2020-21 of $2.383 million to the 2021-22 original budget of $2.399 million, an increase of $15,293 (0.64%).
The Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) trust expenditure decreased with $1.277 (1.02%) from $124,654 in the 2020-21 actual budget to $123,375 in the 2021-22 original budget.
Business Manager Shelly Kircher, who presented the levy and the budget, Monday, said that one thing people may not know about how schools are operated is that the revenue that a district receives one year is not used until the following school year.
Little Falls School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Little Falls School Board:
• Approved the following donations: $5,000 from CommonSpirit as per the scoreboard advertising agreement; $7,000 from anonymous for Christmas gifts and Thanksgiving meals, $100 from Carol Anderson, $50 from Dolores Smith, $100 from Dyanne Lerew, $150 from anonymous, $25 from Dennis and Kelly Klisch, $25 from Kimberly Herman and $25 from Josh Ohman, all to the Kare Kloset; $100 from Central Minnesota Electric to Flyer Robotics; $500 from Timers and Parents to the Flyer Swim team; $350 from Curtis Olson Auxiliary to the ECFE playground at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall; $350 from RMS Energy Co, $1,000 from Aubrey Hoggarth Cook and Cody Cook and $100 from anonymous, all to Dr. S.G. Knight for Coins for a Cause; $1,000 from Badger Creek Farm to the FFA program; and $400 from St. Ann’s Christian Mothers to Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School for the social work account used for winter gear and other needs, which has included Coins for a Cause;
• Heard a presentation from Deb Lentner and Kathy Dorn about their new instructional coach positions. Lentner, Dorn and Kusa Salber provide support and resources to teachers and students as well as work to build relationships between all of the buildings in the Little Falls School District;
• Approved hiring the following: Amy Wettstein, assistant dance coach for the 2021-22 season; Cynthia Ostendorf as three-hour kitchen assistant at the high school; Angi Doble as outdoor concessions stand coordinator; Elizabeth Belden as co-spring formal adviser; Nathan Larsen as six-hour PCA/EP at Lindbergh Elementary School; Nicole Blaisdell as six-hour PCA/EP at ECC; Theresa Messinger at six-hour PCA/EP at Lincoln Elementary School; and David Ross as dean of students at Lindbergh Elementary School;
• Accepted the resignation of David Gasperlin, eight-hour custodian at the high school;
• Terminated Diane Drew, four-hour cleaner at Lindbergh Elementary School;
• Accepted the retirement request of Sheila Roman-Stockard, high school social studies teacher;
• Approved the leave of absence request by Brett Czajkowski, six-hour PCAEP at Lindbergh Elementary School;
• Approved the work agreement with BreeAnn Rakow, at-will emplpyee, human resources generalist; and
• Designated Lynn Krominga as Local Education Agency (LEA) representative for the 2021-22 school year.
The Little Falls School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Jan. 10, at 5 p.m. in the Little Falls Community Middle School media center.
