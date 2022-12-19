FFA National Convention, more to agriculture than meets the eye

Pierz FFA members (from left): Emilie Smude-Sentinel, Ryan Elstran, Hayden Samuelson, Kaden Kroll and Josie Smude, had a fun and educational experience at the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 24-28, 2022.
Several Pierz FFA members had the opportunity to attend the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 24-28, 2022. It was a very memorable trip. Not just because of the different experiences they had, but also for the extensive educational knowledge they gained, they said.
FFA Reporter and junior Kaden Kroll said the group stayed at Hilton Inn in Bloomington, Ind. He shared a room with his fellow chapter members, Ryan Elstran and Hayden Samuelson, along with another male student from Brainerd.
The girls were housed in a separate room. FFA Member and freshman Josie Smude said she shared a room with another girl, Emilie Smude, in her chapter, as well as two other girls from the Park Rapids FFA chapter.
“The rooms were nice,” Josie said.
“It was a very nice hotel, much better than the first option we had,” Elstran said.
Prior to arriving to Indianapolis, Ind., the group stopped at the Caterpillar Visitors Center and Museum in Peoria, Ill. There, they had the opportunity see some equipment and learn more about its history. In addition, they also stopped at the Indianapolis Speedway Museum, Kroll said.
During the Expo, the group had the chance to learn more about the different opportunities in the agricultural field, evolving technology, different college programs and more.
“I enjoyed talking to people from other states and seeing what their life was like back home for them,” Josie said.
One thing Josie really enjoyed, was learning about veterinarians working in the military and how the animals could be helped.
Having joined FFA when she was in seventh grade, Josie competes mainly in dairy judging, horse judging and pre-veterinary medicine.
“I learned more about animals, which pushed me further to look into being a veterinarian after high school. Being in FFA and going to these events has helped me better my education in my life,” Josie said.
While finding a place to get food in a timely matter with hundreds of Convention attendees was a challenge, Elstran said he learned a lot during the convention.
“I learned there is so much more to agriculture than meets the eye and about all the different ways other FFA members have made an impact in the organization,” he said.
Elstran said he also learned about new ways to farm and more efficient ways to get certain agricultural jobs done. Like the others agreed, meeting new people was also a highlight of their trip.
“Everyone I met was very kind and helpful. I also noticed many people found my accent interesting,” he said.
Elstran, now a junior at Pierz Healy High School, became involved in FFA when he was in seventh grade. He competes in forestry and fish and wildlife.
The group visited a variety of other events and locations during their stay in Indianapolis, such as the World’s Toughest Rodeo and seeing Randy Andrews performing a hypnotist show.
“While we were at the Expo, our chapter did a service project, making travel book pillows for kids in the area,” Kroll said.
Back in Minnesota, Kroll competes in soils and ag mechanics. He’s been with Pierz FFA since he was in seventh grade.
One thing all the FFA members agree on is that they all learn a variety of skills in FFA they will benefit from knowing later in life. Those skills include teamwork, research, responsibility, respect and integrity, Elstran said.
“FFA is a great organization that would benefit any students who decides to participate. There are many different categories to learn about and compete in. I’m thankful that I’ve had all these great opportunities because of the FFA,” Kroll said.
