FFA National Convention, more to agriculture than meets the eye

Pierz FFA members (from left): Emilie Smude-Sentinel, Ryan Elstran, Hayden Samuelson, Kaden Kroll and Josie Smude, had a fun and educational experience at the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 24-28, 2022.

    Several Pierz FFA members had the opportunity to attend the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 24-28, 2022. It was a very memorable trip. Not just because of the different experiences they had, but also for the extensive educational knowledge they gained, they said.

    FFA Reporter and junior Kaden Kroll said the group stayed at Hilton Inn in Bloomington, Ind. He shared a room with his fellow chapter members, Ryan Elstran and Hayden Samuelson, along with another male student from Brainerd.

