COVID-19 numbers improved substantially in Morrison County and throughout Minnesota between Dec. 18 - 23.
Locally, only 59 new cases were reported during that timespan, dropping the active case rate from 206 on Dec. 17 down to 139 on Wednesday. There have been 2,849 total cases reported in Morrison County since April, along with 40 deaths. One new death was reported Wednesday — a person between the ages of 70 and 74.
The 14-day active case rate for Morrison County on Wednesday was 41.9 people infected per 10,000, down from 62.2 on Dec. 17 and nearly half what it was on Dec. 10.
Of the 139 active cases, 51 were people with Little Falls ZIP codes, while 25 were from Pierz, 17 from Royalton and 10 from Cushing.
The average age of the total people infected in Morrison County is 45. The highest percentage of people to catch COVID-19 locally, 24.25%, is in the 18-34 age group. Those aged 50-64 account for 23.63% of the cases with 65-plus making up 20.67%.Those aged 35-49 and 0-17 make up 19.73% and 11.72% of the infected, respectively.
In terms of contact tracing, 24.57% of the cases in Morrison County are attributed to community contact with no known confirmed case and 19.2% are from community contact with a known confirmed case. Those in congregate living settings account for 10.6% of all cases, with 303 total instances.
Minnesota surpassed the 400,000-infected milestone on Tuesday, bringing the total to 402,519 cases on Wednesday. Of those, 13,348 were new between Dec. 18 - 23. The state has reported 4,971 total deaths, with 313 in the last week.
The test positivity rate in Minnesota was 6.4% on Wednesday, up slightly from 5.9% on Dec. 17 with nearly 20,000 fewer tests administered.
According to Minnesota Public Radio, Gov. Tim Walz expects Minnesota to receive up to 250,000 more doses of the two vaccines now approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year.
Almost 128,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were expected to arrive in the state by Thursday, Dec. 31, along with another 43,000 of the Pfizer vaccine.
