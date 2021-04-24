Community and education.
Those are the top two priorities Tessa Fenu has as she embarks on the latest step in her career — executive director at the Morrison County Animal Humane Society in Little Falls.
“I really love what I do here,” she said. “I love working with animals and I love working with the people and I love spreading the educational message and the community side of things. That’s something that comes super natural for me. I really like talking to people and having that empathetic side, but also understanding side.”
Fenu, a native of Minneapolis, started in her new position on March 22. Prior to coming to Little Falls, she has worked at the Minnesota Zoo, the Chattanooga Zoo in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the Red River Zoo in Fargo, North Dakota, with plenty of experience at animal shelters along the way. Her dog, Bella, is a rescue, and she and her husband have fostered several animals for Homeward Animal Shelter in Fargo.
She currently lives in Hawley, so she spends her weeks living out of hotels — until she can find an apartment — in Little Falls while going home on the weekends. Her husband owns InLine Motion, a food processing equipment plant in Detroit Lakes. Their hope is to eventually find an acreage in Wadena, about halfway between both of their places of employment.
Fenu worked as a school-age learning site center coordinator at YMCAs in Cass and Clay counties before taking her current gig. Needing a break, she left that job in January and was working part-time at a hotel near her home when the prospects of a new job in Little Falls came about.
She had applied for a different job at the shelter a few months earlier, not putting too much stake in it since it was two hours away from home. But when she got a call from a member of the shelter’s board of directors asking if she would be interested in the executive director position, she quickly became excited about the new prospect.
“I wasn’t planning to start full-time but, honestly, I think the universe was just like, ‘You’re not ready for a break. You need to get going, girl,’” she said. “... I couldn’t be happier that they chose me. I love this job. This is amazing.”
One issue that most shelters face is minimal funding. That is no different in Morrison County. And Fenu is quick to point out that in order to make the changes she hopes to make and implement new services for the community, having the money to do so is crucial.
She has several ideas for fundraisers, including an express pet wash — which is likely to happen in early June — and possibly events such as “Dinner with the Dogs.”
In doing so — she hopes to include both family-friendly and 21-plus events — she wants to allow the community to engage more with the shelter and vice versa.
“I want to bring the community in,” Fenu said. “I want the community to take part in things. I’m hoping to have a lot of events coming up soon.
“We have to work together,” she continued. “I think some people don’t understand that it takes a village. Everyone says it takes a village to raise a kid, well we rely on our community and our community should be able to rely on us to help together.”
Aside from monetary donations, she also wants the community to be able to take a stake in the day-to-day operations. That is where her background working in zoo education comes in.
Fenu said she hopes the shelter can partner with local businesses for events and other promotions to help create connections.
She hopes to one day offer programs such as chances for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to volunteer to earn their Pets 101 badges while also learning about the important work of an animal shelter. She also said, with some of work being done on the shelter itself, people from the community are welcome to call the shelter if they are interested in painting a scene in the cat colony, or something of the like.
“My biggest thing is education,” Fenu said. “I want to teach people what it means to be a shelter. I want to start offering outlets for people to come in to visit more often. We need people to give enrichment, we need people to train, we need people to care for them. And not just in a poop-scooping, feed-and-water type of way, but mentally stimulating and physically stimulating them.”
The first big fundraiser the shelter will be hosting during her tenure will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, when Jordan’s Way pays the shelter a visit for an online event. A nonprofit organization focused on raising money for small shelters, Jordan’s Way is currently on a 50-state tour. It is stopping at eight small, rural shelters in each state for a four-hour Facebook Live fundraiser.
Fenu said a board member alerted her to the tour and she applied. Seeing how many applicants there were, however, she wasn’t getting her hopes up. But, after sending pictures of the shelter and telling representatives from the organization all about the operations in Morrison County, she got the good news on April 18.
“They’re basically saying, ‘We really want to help the people who need the help,’” she said of Jordan’s Way. “And we really need the help, especially in our community. The best part is, they’re watched all around the country and some international. Getting this exposure is going to be amazing.”
To check out the fundraiser, which will include pies in faces, ice bucket challenges and many fun games and antics, according to Fenu, visit Jordan’s Way or the Morrison County Animal Humane Society on Facebook. Anyone who wants to donate can do so directly through Facebook.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do here and we need everyone’s help to get it done so that we can also welcome people back in with a little more of a happy vibe,” she said. “I want us all to be proud of our little shelter.”
That is also a task Fenu is ready to tackle head-on.
After accepting the position, she quickly became aware of some bad feelings that exist in the community surrounding the shelter. She admits the organization has been “lost in our own spot,” which is why she puts such a high priority on community and making connections, whether with individuals or businesses.
Coming in as an outsider, she is hoping to start over with a clean slate.
“I’m trying to come in a non-biased way, and I want to have a chance to make this better,” Fenu said. “I want to meet people on a whole non-biased state that I am brand new, this is brand new. Our staff has turned over pretty good, too, so the staff is brand new. We are all just ready and pumped to keep it going and make it better and make a name for us that is no longer negative.”
She said the people who work there love the animals and see them as a “second family.” That is part of what has made her experience in Little Falls great, so far.
Entering with positivity and a great deal of enthusiasm, Fenu is ready to put in the work to educate and rebuild bridges between the shelter and the community.
“This is, like, almost just my life,” she said. “Just this very lifestyle is a passion. When I come into work, it’s not always a feeling of work. It’s a feeling of doing not only what makes me happy, but I’m hitting a passion point; something I’m so truly passionate about.
“I’m more than happy to be here,” Fenu continued. “I’m more than excited, and I just can’t wait to see where we’re going to be within a year.”
