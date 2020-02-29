A felony charge against Jeremiah Anthony Roketa, 43, Bowlus, for fifth degree controlled substance possession was dismissed, Feb. 26, in Morrison County District Court.
Roketa was, however, convicted of a gross misdemeanor for theft.
The charges stemmed from a Feb. 15, 2019 incident, when police responded to a report of theft at Walmart in Little Falls.
A man later identified as Roketa entered the store, removed a laptop from a shelf, placed it under his jacket and left the store.
He made no attempt to pay for the laptop, priced at $699.
Roketa’s vehicle was later seen on Highway 10 by an officer who pulled the suspect over and arrested him, according to the criminal complaint.
Roketa admitted to stealing the laptop.
While in jail, an officer allegedly located a small bag on Roketa’s person.
The substance inside the small bag reportedly tested positive for heroin, weighing .27 grams.
The prosecuting attorney moved to dismiss the felony drug possession charges in the interests of justice, as the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
For the gross misdemeanor, Roketa was fined $50 and sentenced to two years of supervised probation. He was also credited for serving 213 days in local confinement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.