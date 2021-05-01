Tiara Marie Dooley, 37, Prior Lake, had a felony charge dropped in Morrison County District Court, Monday.

Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the felony count of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance was dropped due to mental health or competency issues.

The charges stemmed from a Jan. 7 incident, in which Dooley was arrested in Royalton after officers learned she had a warrant out for her arrest during the course of an interaction.

Recommended for you

Load comments