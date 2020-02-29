A felony charge for forging a check was dismissed against Joshua Donald Strobel, 33, Minneapolis, in Morrison County District Court, Feb. 21.
A gross misdemeanor charge for giving a peace officer a false name was also dismissed.
The charges stemmed from a March 30, 2017 incident, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Pierz Police Department received a report that someone was attempting to cash a forged check at a bank in Pierz.
Law enforcement arrested Strobel for check forgery and took him to the Morrison County Jail.
The prosecuting attorney moved to dismiss the charges in the interests of justice, as the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.