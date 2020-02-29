A felony charge for forging a check was dismissed against Joshua Donald Strobel, 33, Minneapolis, in Morrison County District Court, Feb. 21.

A gross misdemeanor charge for giving a peace officer a false name was also dismissed.

The charges stemmed from a March 30, 2017 incident, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Pierz Police Department received a report that someone was attempting to cash a forged check at a bank in Pierz.

Law enforcement arrested Strobel for check forgery and took him to the Morrison County Jail.

The prosecuting attorney moved to dismiss the charges in the interests of justice, as the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

