Felony fifth degree controlled substance charges and felony check forgery charges were dismissed against Aimee Marie McDowell, 41, St. Paul.
The charges stemmed from a March 22, 2018, incident, when a suspect vehicle was pulled over and McDowell was identified as one of the passengers.
When searching the vehicle the officer allegedly found a purse where McDowell was sitting that contained a check made out to a Mary S. and a driver’s license in the same name as well as alleged drug paraphernalia.
While searching the vehicle a woman who identified herself as Mary S. called the officer and reported her vehicle stolen earlier that month but alleged that several items from her car were not recovered, including her driver’s license.
The officer also reportedly found several items that indicated check forgery on behalf of all the vehicle occupants.
After being arrested, McDowell allegedly attempted to swallow a baggie of methamphetamine, and therefore was transported to the hospital prior to being booked in jail.
The prosecuting attorney moved to dismiss the charges in the interests of justice, as the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.