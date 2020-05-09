Charges against Chantal Catherine Bue for felony fifth degree controlled substance possession were dismissed in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stemmed from a Dec. 2, 2019 incident, when officers responded to a call of a domestic assault. The victim alleged that the suspect and his girlfriend Bue, fled the scene on foot.
Officers allegedly followed their tracks in the snow and came across a purse dropped in the snow.
The purse allegedly contained a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Later Bue was allegedly spotted walking away from the scene and allegedly admitted that the purse was hers, but the drugs were not.
The prosecuting attorney moved to dismiss the charges in the interests of justice, as the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
