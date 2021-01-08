Brian Joseph Dahlquist, 35, Brainerd, had his charges dismissed by the Morrison County District Court on Jan. 5.
The initial felony charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — stemmed from an incident which occurred on Oct. 21, 2020, in Morrison County.
