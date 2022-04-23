Father-daughter team opens detailing business in Little Falls

When IWCO Direct closed its doors in December 2021, Jason Hudalla of Pierz, who had worked there for 27 years as a mechanic, set his backup plan in motion. But not without the help and encouragement of his daughter, Kaitlin Hudalla of Foley.
“For all those years, a lot of people kept telling me that I should start my own business and I always said, ‘Well, if they close the doors or they fire me, I’ll start my own business.’ I wasn’t planning on going anywhere, so it was kind of a push. It was no better time than ever,” Jason said.
The father-daughter team started True Precision Detailing and Accessories in March. Located on the west side of Little Falls, Jason said he was very happy when he found out the building he purchased was for sale.
“When I decided we were going to do this, I knew I needed to find an established shop that had at least three stalls, so I could have three cars in here at one time,” he said.
Jason said that while he had considered building a new shop or adding onto the existing one he has at his home, he knew it wasn’t ideal in the long run.
“You’d have a lot of people come and visit at all hours of the day, even if you’re not there. My wife was also not a fan of strange people dropping vehicles off at any hour of the day,” he said.
Jason said as soon as he saw the property posted for sale on Facebook, he called to let the owner know he was going to buy it — he just had to figure out how he was going to come up with the down payment he said.
A car fanatic and a collector, Jason said he sold his Mustang to get the capital to purchase the shop. As he and Kaitlin want to have the parking lot paved next, she is selling her Volkswagen Beetle.
One thing customers can count on when it comes to the Hudallas’ automotive detailing service is that the vehicle will look a whole lot cleaner than when it came in.
“The biggest thing is the satisfaction of before and after, when you start on a car that’s completely filthy and you give it back to them,” Jason said.
Jason said it isn’t unusual for customers to comment that their detailed vehicle looks even better than when they first purchased it.
“When you hear that, it makes you feel really good. You’re accomplishing something and you can see what you’ve accomplished. It’s so rewarding,” he said.
While some cloth stains can be impossible to get out no matter what is done to, Jason and Kaitlin agree that of all the challenges they can face, the biggest one is pet hair.
“If you have dogs or cats, that hair gets woven into the fabric. It doesn’t just lay on the carpet. It gets inside it,” Jason said.
Even so, it isn’t a challenge they shy away from and once the vehicle is cleaned, the result is rewarding to see. Seeing the collected hair also make them chuckle at times, especially if there is a lot of pet hair. Simply because it looks like a carpet or a Chia Pet.
“It’s funny,” he said.
When detailing vehicles, Kaitlin said there are usually a few hidden gems underneath the seats the owners didn’t know they were missing. Of course, she said, when the owners have children, some of the items that are commonly found under the seats include stale french fries, chewed bubble hum, lollipops and melted chocolate bars, that may have been rubbed on the headliner.
“Kids are wonderful,” Jason said.
Normally, Kaitlin takes care of a lot of the administrative side of the business, as well as detailing. However, as she recently gave birth to her son, Maverick, her father has gotten a deeper appreciation for what she does.
Finding the balance between being a new business owner and a new mom is a little tricky, but neither she or her dad have any doubt that they will figure out what works best for all of them.
“Once she will be able to detail cars again, we will definitely be able to do a lot more,” he said.
True Precision Detailing and Accessories is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jason said if he needs to stay later to work on vehicles because of pet hair or something like it, he will. The goal is to not keep an individual’s vehicle for more than one day.
Once an individual has made an appointment to have his or her vehicle detailed, he or she can either drop off the vehicle in the morning or the night before. If the vehicle is dropped off at a time when the business isn’t open, Jason said that after the person has parked and locked the vehicle, the key can be deposited in the shop’s lock box.
“That way, when we come in the morning, we can grab the keys, bring it in the morning and start working right away,” Jason said.
In addition, the business offers a ride to customers who need a ride somewhere locally after the vehicle has been dropped off. Jason or a co-worker can then also pick the person up to give him or her a ride back to the business, unless the person has someone else drop them off. Jason also offers a loaner car the person can drive until his or her vehicle is done.
The cost for a detailing varies, depending on the size of the vehicle and in what shape it is in. A full detail for a car starts at $150, and an SUV or truck at $200. Additional fees may be added onto the case cost, such as an extra $50 for removing pet hair or $25 to get rid of smoke residue and more.
“If it’s really bad, I am going to charge you more,” he said.
Kaitlin and Jason like to be up front with people about how much it is going to cost. If they estimate that a lot of additional fees will be tacked on, they will let the vehicle owner known beforehand, they said.
Jason and Kaitlin encourage people to remove any personal belongings they have in the vehicle before they drop it off. It makes it easier for the crew as they don’t have to spend time to remove the items for the vehicle owner.
Both Kaitlin and Jason are very thankful for the support they have received, from Jason’s wife, Judy, and Kaitlin’s significant other, Austin Wolff, as well as, friends and the community.
When they are not working, they enjoy spending time with their families, going to swap meets, camping and more. Since Jason and Judy’s son, Hunter, is an avid bowler, a lot of time is spent going to tournaments.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (320) 414-0541.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.