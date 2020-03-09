Father-Daughter Ball makes lasting memories for dads and daughters

Laughing. Dancing. Having a good time and making memories that will last a lifetime. That is what the Father-Daughter Ball is all about, said Justin Juelke, event coordinator.
The Father-Daughter Ball was hosted by Faith Lutheran Church and was held Sunday, March 1, at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls.
Through the different activities, such as writing down five things they like about each other, it gives them the opportunity to strengthen the bond with their daughters, to show them how much they love them and reassure them that they are indeed present in their lives.
“Studies show that daughters who grow up in a household with a loving father and a positive leader, tend to make better decisions in life,” said Juelke.
Pierz resident Melissa Kowalzek, 15, who attended the ball with her dad, Phil, said the highlight of the event was the time she had with her dad.
Although they already share a close bond, the various activities allowed them to say things that may not always talk about. Some of the things Phil said about Melisse when the fathers were asked to write five things they liked about their daughters were that he loves her sense of humor, that he thinks she is smarter and wiser than he will ever be, that she is a caring and understanding person and that she has a beautiful heart.
“I really like how he makes me laugh. He also falls asleep in the weirdest positions. He’ll be on the couch and on the floor at the same time and fall asleep. I also love how he loves his family, cares for us and how hard he works,” said Melisse about her dad.
She is also proud of him for the great job he is doing, building their new home.
“He’s doing a great job. He just doesn’t know how great of a job he is doing,” she said.
Phil and Melisse had a lot of fun on the dance floor.
“Neither of us are great dancers, but it’s a lot of fun,” she said.
Phil encourages fathers, whether or not they have a close bond with their daughter, to attend the next ball.
“You don’t know how much it means to them. It lets them know that you care for them, love them and it’s really a night for them,” he said.
Going to the Father-Daughter Ball is also an opportunity for fathers to show their daughters how they should be treated by men — respectfully, honorably and gently.
Juelke said leading by example and showing their daughters how they should be treated, can influence what behavior they will tolerate once they start dating someone.
One thing that hit home for Melisse was when the speaker at the event, Bobby Loukinen, said if a daughter has a positive father figure in her life that is fair, she tends to do better education-wise as they are less likely to battle depression, suicidal thoughts and anxiety.
“It’s like extremely true, because I am doing well in school,” she said.
Joel Hanson of Little Falls attended the ball with his two daughters, Lily, 14, and Jenna, 10. It was a special feeling for them to get to pick out their own dresses, their mom, helping them do their hair.
Their favorite part of the evening was dancing with their dad.
“Dad is a pretty good dancer... kind of,” said Lily.
“I liked dancing and spending time with dad,” said Jenna.
Hanson said it was his third time attending the Father-Daughter Ball — twice with Lily and once before with Jenna. As before, attending the ball not only strengthens their father-daughter relationship, but it also gives them something to talk about.
“It’s a fun thing to do,” Jenna said.
Farmer Kennard Fellbaum of Swanville attended the ball with his daughter, Megan, 11. Although life on the farm can get busy, something they both enjoy, said Megan, attending the ball gives them the opportunity to do something different together.
“It creates a stronger bond,” he said.
Juelke said it was his own experience a few years ago of attending the ball with his daughter, Avery, that led him to spearhead the event with some help.
About 125 fathers and daughters attended the ball and there are no age restrictions on who can attend. For some daughters, it may really be their last chance of sharing the experience with their dad. For others, adult women who have children of their own, it may be their first time as they never had the opportunity to experience that as a child.
“It is a positive memory for them of a fun, positive night,” he said.
