More than 70 years has passed since the events of World War II (WWII) occurred across Europe. As time goes by and many veterans who served during WWII die, the living link to that time in history as well as their memories are lost, said Reed Hedin, reenacter with the 105th Engineer Combat Battalion, 30th Infantry Division (Reenacted).
To preserve the memories and heroic deeds made by the 105th during WWII, Reed, his dad, Ross and several others travel across Minnesota to authentically portray the combat engineer soldier.
Ross Hedin, left and his son, Reed Hedin, set up a display at the Upsala Area Veterans Memorial in Upsala on Memorial Day to give visitors a g…
“Our goal is to keep the memory of their deeds and sacrifices alive through education, demonstration and preservation,” Reed said.
That is accomplished through a variety of efforts, such as living history events, public displays, tactical battles, research and collecting, parades, social and ceremonial events.
The 105th reenactment group also works closely with the 117th Infantry Regiment, 30th Division, as a company of the 105th was assigned to support the 117th Infantry Regiment during WWII by clearing mine fields, building bridges and rigging demolitions, anything and everything they could to speed up the allies’ armies and slow down the Germans, Ross said.
Ross and Reed set up a display at the Upsala Area Veterans Memorial in Upsala, on Memorial Day, May 31, where visitors could learn more about the 105th Engineer Combat Battalion and the equipment soldiers used. As part of the reenactment, the two also dressed in typical clothes a WWII soldier would wear.
Dressing in the WWII uniform and wearing the standard issued helmet for that time has given Reed a different appreciation for what the soldiers endured, he said. The wool fabric can get quite warm to wear in hot weather and the helmet, which was made of steel and weighed about 2.8 pounds, does its number on his neck after wearing it for a long time.
“I can’t imagine wearing it for pretty much a year. It definitely makes you think about how it must have been for those who served,” he said.
Some of the items Ross and Reed had on display included field and tin rations, an emergency field cooker, grenades, ammunition pouches, a water bottle, entrenching tool and more.
Reed believes that seeing the equipment up close and having the opportunity to touch the items, gives people a greater insight into the reality of a combat soldier. It also helps keep the memories alive.
For those who have served, it’s also a reminder of a time long gone, but never forgotten. Reed said it isn’t unusual for veterans to strike up a conversation with them and share their own story.
“Sometimes their kids will bring them to an event and as soon as they see us, their eyes just light up and they talk to us about anything they want. Many kids also come up later and say they haven’t heard them talk like that in years,” Reed said.
Although Ross and Reed live in Ramsey, they have relatives who were from the Upsala area. Several of them with last names Hedin and Ricker can be found in the erected memorial.
The 105th Engineer Combat Battalion, 30th Division (Reenacted) is a member of the WWII Historical Reenactment Society, a national non-profit organization composted of more than 1,200 historians and hobbyists. While many are veterans themselves, having served in the military is not a requirement. However, a lot of them know someone who served, whether it was a family member or a friend.
“Our purpose is to honor and preserve the memory of those who served in World War II,” Ross said.
For more information about the 105th Engineer Combat Battalion reenactment group, visit www.105th.org.
