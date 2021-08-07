Striving to help farmers with their precision soil and crop management needs, Anez Consulting in Little Falls continuously pursues innovative ideas and technologies. One of its latest innovations is SMART4D, which allows field variability to be mapped accurately and efficiently. In addition, it is also an economical resource at a high resolution, said co-owner Paul Anez.
Anez Consulting started the invention of SMART4D, which stands for Soil, Moisture, Agronomy, Relief and Time, several years ago. One of the main developers of the program was Mike Dunn, precision agronomist at Anez Consulting.
Before SMART4D was invented, Anez Consulting, like many other companies, used grid sampling as a way of determining how nutrients were distributed across a field. However, after a time, Anez said, they realized it wasn’t an effective way to manage the variability in sampling.
“We were doing grid sampling with some clients and were observing the crop and the soil, but then when we did the sampling according to those grids, it just didn’t make a lot of sense,” Anez said.
As SMART4D uses quality zone maps that reflect field variability, it enables a variable rate technology that maximizes the effectiveness of crop inputs.
Dunn said that when a farmer wants to apply variable rates of fertilizers and soil amendments, mapping the soil correctly is extremely important. One of the elements of the SMART4D philosophy is to view the soil variability as a multi-dimensional challenge and evaluate soil brightness, soil color and when needed, electrical conductivity (the amount of salts in the soil).
Farming economically with SMART4D
SMART 4D, an invention by Anez Consulting, has brought precision agronomy to a whole new level. Pictured are Precision Agronomist Mike Dunn, l…
As moisture is key to a good soil, SMART4D considers surface flow modeling.
“What we do with surface flow modeling is that we look at the elevation differences and there are models that can predict based on elevation how water is going to move across the surface of the field with a rain event or even with irrigation. Then, we put the most relevant data groups together to create one map that represents generally the complex variation within the field,” Dunn said.
The map is then used by Anez Consulting to conduct specific soil sampling. As a result, the information gathered can then be given to the fertilizer spreader.
“The fertilizer spreader will then read that map with the GPS satellites and it will automatically adjust the rates of fertilizer as the operator just normally drives the field,” Dunn said.
SMART4D also takes other aspects into consideration, such as the fact that a south-facing slope will catch more sun and as a result, will warm up, as well as dry faster than a north-facing slope.
By fine-tuning the management zones to correspond with the farmer’s management goals, soils, climate and other variables, an effective precision ag program can be implemented with SMART4D, Dunn said.
SMART4D keeps track of temporal analyses, which over time, informs Anez Consulting and the client of how things change over time in different scenarios, for instance, in comparison of wet and dry years. That can be very beneficial when identifying good versus bad parts of a field.
“It also tells us the difference in how stable or sporadic these trends are over time,” Dunn said.
Because the SMART4D figures out the exact spots in a field that need more or less seed, fertilizer or water, farmers save money in the end. It makes using SMART4D very economical.
“We’re just trying to fine-tune their operations to make them as efficient and profitable as they can be. Most of the farmers that come to us are already really good operators, but are trying to dial into things even better,” Dunn said.
Comparing grid sampling to the use of SMART4D, Dunn said that grid sampling is unable to provide high resolution soil variability mapping which is needed for accurate placement of some fertilizers, seed and irrigation. Although grid sampling can be better in terms of describing soil pH and phosphorus than zones can, Dunn said, that can only be achieved when the grid sampling is done at a scale less than 1/4 acre per sample.
To learn more about SMART4D and the services Anez Consulting offers, call (320) 632-4419
