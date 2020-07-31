Farmers and ranchers feed our state, our nation and in fact, our world. They work long hours to provide essential resources for all, and in these challenging times, I want them to know that USDA is here to support them and their operation through our Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP. Whether a farm is one acre or many more, grows food for local markets or big supply chains, CFAP can help. We’re accepting applications through Aug. 28 and encouraging producers to apply now.
In Minnesota, we have already approved 26,316 applications and disbursed $418 million as of July 27. I know many of farmers have applied for CFAP already, but the numbers indicate that some who are eligible have not. If anyone is still unsure about CFAP and their operation, I encourage them to take five minutes today to visit www.farmers.gov/cfap or call their county FSA office to learn about eligibility and options to apply. Whether they’ve worked with FSA for years or this will be a first, we’re here to help them every step of the way.
CFAP provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19. A range of commodities are eligible for CFAP, including malting barley, canola, corn, millet, oats, potatoes, soybeans, sorghum, sunflowers, durum wheat, hard red spring wheat, hogs, cattle and sheep. Producers can access the full list of eligible non-specialty, specialty, livestock, dairy and wool commodities by visiting www.farmers.gov/cfap.
We offer a CFAP Application Portal where those with eAuthentication accounts can submit your application online. Don’t have an eAuthentication account? They can enroll at www.farmers.gov/sign-in. We also offer a manual application option, and a CFAP application generator and payment calculator that allows users to input information specific to their operation to determine estimated payments and populate the application form.
Producers can apply now for the commodities that are currently eligible and if any other commodities are added to the program, we will happily amend their application.
If farmers have questions, please let us know. As always, the FSA office at a local USDA Service Center is there to help farmers prepare for application.
Farmers and ranchers continue to be the backbone of our nation. I know Minnesota’s agricultural producers are facing unprecedented challenges with the coronavirus pandemic and I want to make sure we at USDA are doing all we can to provide critical support. We appreciate our farmers and ranchers, and we encourage them to apply for CFAP today.
Joe Martin is the state executive director in Minnesota, USDA Farm Service Agency.
