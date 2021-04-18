Farmer to Farmer program: A life-changing experience

Since Marilyn Phillips of Hillman started volunteering with the Farmer to Farmer program in 2010, she has traveled to a multitude of countries as a consultant many times. She is also an ambassador for the Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture (CNFA), which holds the contract for Southern Africa and Moldova.
With a strong background in marketing, she has shared her knowledge with farmers, agricultural businesses and more. Some of the topics she has covered includes marketing, market research, packaging design, branding, public relations, promotion, new products, promotion, retail, sales development and more.
“Every assignment is different,” she said.
The John Ogonowski and Doug Bereuter Farmer to Farmer program is sponsored by the United States Agency for Intentional Development (USAID), an agency of United States Department of State. The goal of the program is to provide technical assistance from U.S. volunteers to farmers, farm groups, agribusinesses and other agriculture sector institutions in developing and transitional countries, Phillips said.
As a result, she said, it helps promote sustainable improvements in food security, agricultural production, processing and marketing. Many times it comes down to basic skills many farmers in the United States simply take for granted, thinking everyone knows it.
At this time, the Farmer to Farmer program is looking for volunteers to share their knowledge with others. All expenses are paid, including the flight, hotels, local transportation and other expenses associated with the mission. Each trip lasts for about two or three weeks The volunteers are also given a daily per diem that is set with consideration of the living expenses in the place the volunteer travels to. For example, Phillips said, when she was in Cairo, Egypt, her per diem was $65 per day and $35 per day in Mozambique. Looking at the local economies, it is plenty enough to cover meals, she said. Those who volunteer are also accompanied by a translator.
One of the requirements for people to become a volunteer with the Farmer to Farmer program is having a keen interest in improving food security and incomes in developing countries. He or she will also need to be U.S. citizen or a permanent resident, have a desire to work in developing countries, as well as have the ability to travel.
Phillips encourages Morrison County farmers and others in the surrounding areas to become a volunteer. There are many reasons to become one, she said, including the fact that most, if not all, have access to resources they can share with others.
“Your experience and knowledge is of immeasurable value to developing communities. You can also have and give a life-changing experience,” she said.
Phillips’ adventure as an international consultant first began in 1997. Since she had worked at Land O’Lakes in dairy marketing, she had competency in fresh milk, cheese, yogurt and in the course of her work life, has also worked in fresh vegetables and fruits, dates, snacks, candy and more. She currently works as a market director at Soulo Communications.
Before she became a volunteer for the Farmer to Farmer program, Phillips provided more than 25 consultations in Macedonia, Bosnia, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Republic of Georgia, Moldova and Afghanistan. With the program, she has traveled to Moldova, Egypt and Mozambique and has given more than 10 consultations.
Those who are interested in volunteering or who want more information, may contact Phillips at (320) 277-3236 or email marilynhayesphillips@gmail.com
