Farm transitioning: Avoiding legal potholes

Transitioning the farm business to the next generation can be an overwhelming process and a difficult conversation to start, said Minnesota Extension Educator Katie Drewitz. She and fellow Extension Educators Dana Adams and Nathan Drewitz for Stearns, Morrison and Benton counties, are teaching participants of their “Annie’s Inspired” interactive course on farm risk management.
While transitioning and succession planning can be an emotional journey, there are several legal tools that can be used to mitigate risks.
“Every business structure, including sole proprietorships and general partnerships carry legal and tax implications. Establishing a business entity can provide additional liability protections for farmers and can help shield personal assets in a litigious society,” she said.
There are three options farmers have when it comes to transferring asset ownership. That can be done by either gifting assets, selling them or by using an inheritance mechanism. Regardless of what strategy or combination of strategies that the farmer uses, all choices may have basis and tax consequences.
Selling assets to the next generation can create tax issues for the seller and large one-time sales can also be difficult to finance. However, other possible options would be to set up installment payments to spread the cost over the duration of the sale and piecemeal sales, Drewitz said.
Another avenue would be to gift assets as it can assist the entering generation in getting started in farming. By potentially transferring income to the lower tax bracket, the taxable estate can be reduced.
There are several ways a farmer can gift assets. One inheritance mechanism is by having a will in place. A trust or another form of ownership designation can also serve well.
Another legal tool that is available to farmers who plan to transfer the farm and estate is to have life insurance.
“The purpose of life insurance is to provide funds for surviving family members in the event of premature death. Farms have used life insurance as a tool to provide funds to support the continuation of the farm business or to provide compensation to non-farm heirs,” she said.
With all the different legals tools that are available, Drewitz said she and the other Extension educators encourage and recommend people to discuss the different options with their attorneys and financial consultants.
Preparing to transfer the farm business to the next generation is often a long process that occurs over several years. There is a lot that goes into it. The generation who is entering has to be able to establish a firm financial foundation as well as learn how to manage the business. On the other hand, the generation who is transitioning the farm has to be willing to relinquish control and have faith that the successor will do well.
There are several factors to consider before transferring the farm business. One factor is the financial security the outgoing generation will have once retired. Former Extension Educator Gary Hachfeld and Extension Educators David Bau and C. Robert Holcomb encourage farmers to really think about the financial position the entering generation will be in.
“Do they have some equity to put into the farm business? Can they afford the payments to you and to other creditors? Will they have a business of sufficient size and efficiency to generate an adequate living?” they said are questions that need to be addressed.
If not, Hachfeld, Bau and Holcomb suggest delaying the transition of the business and the entering generation would need to improve their financial position. Another option would be to help the entering generation by making major concessions to get them started.
Another factor to consider before transferring the business is Social Security. As every person differs in their contributions and status when it comes to Social Security, each will be impacted differently. In addition, changes in Social Security rules and regulations can affect the plan to retire from farming. Hachfeld, Bau and Holcomb encourage farmers to contact their local Social Security office about their personal contributions and benefits before they make solid decisions about when to retire or how to sell or transfer their assets.
The simple willingness to let go of the farm to embrace another chapter of their life is another factor that affects transitioning.
“If the farm has been the major focus of your whole life and you have spent nearly every day building and working on this farm, expect some challenges,” they said.
One way to assess one’s readiness to leave the farm is by thinking about what it would mean for their life. If they focus on more positive things, such as being able to use their time to engage in different activities, like golfing, fishing, traveling socializing and other hobbies, is a sign they are ready.
By transferring the farm before one’s personal health declines can be beneficial.
“Transferring your farm business to someone else can afford you time to do the things you have always wanted to do. Retiring early while your health is good may give you more time to travel, pursue hobbies and spend more time with family,” they said.
There are several questions that should be considered before transferring. After all, transferring the farm to the next generation is a serious matter and if not done properly can cause serious financial and family relationship consequences.
If the family farm in its current format isn’t generating enough income to support an additional family, are there farm income expansion possibilities? Or are there viable off-farm income possibilities that are available to support the entering family? Can the parents afford to give some financial assistance to the entering family while still maintaining an adequate retirement income? Are entering children willing to pay parents adequately for work done on the farm after retirement?
When it comes to planning and decision making, it is beneficial to know where everyone stands in the process. Are the parties involved willing to develop a written plan of transition and a business agreement before starting the transition process? Are all participants, including their spouses, willing to be involved in decision making in regard to work tasks, hours, vacation, finances and family expectations?
One way to test the waters is by having a trial period of working together through a wage agreement or farming independently while sharing resources for a year or two before the formal agreement is signed, Drewitz said are questions to ponder.
Something to consider, as well, is relationships and communication. Is everyone able to communicate openly and freely with one another? Are all willing to do their very best to try not to control any aspect of the other parties, whether in regard to their business or their personal lives? Is there a way to transfer the farm and keep everyone happy? Can all family members maintain positive and respectful attitudes toward each other? Drewitz said.
Other factors to consider include housing and living arrangements and the desire to farm and learn the operation. Are there housing facilities available which will provide acceptable, yet independent lives for each family involved? Are the parents willing to eventually move to a town or to a residence off the farm to allow the new manager to be closer to the farm? Is the exiting manager willing to transition management skills to the entering manager? Are entering parties willing to sacrifice standard of living and go the “extra mile” with work to get started farming?
Drewitz said there is a lot to think about when transferring the farm to the next generation.
“Whether you are in the first years of farming or nearing retirement, your farm is already in transition. That is why planning is key to increase the likelihood of a successful transition,” she said.
