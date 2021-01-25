Farm risk management: Avoiding miscommunication

This is first article in a series about different farm risk management topics. Next: Legal Risk.
Learning how to navigate different communication styles on the farm can avoid miscommunication. That is one of the lessons Minnesota Extension Educators Nathan Drewitz, Katie Drewitz and Dana Adams for Stearns, Morrison and Benton counties are teaching participants of their “Annie’s Inspired” interactive course on farm risk management.
“Miscommunication has been identified as one of the major risks in farming operations,” Adams said.
Normally, Annie’s Project, a nationwide program that empowers farm and ranch women to be better business partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information, is held in-person. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Extension is offering webinars that are inspired by Annie’s Project, Adams said.
Sharon Danes, retired Extension specialist and professor in family social science, said when communicating with family members, coworkers and others, the principles for effective communication remain the same. It is important to speak carefully, listen attentively and to respond accurately.
When it comes to speaking carefully, it is vital to remember to be specific in defining the problem or the feeling as listeners cannot read other people’s minds. Unless something is shared, it is likely others will not know how a person truly feels about an issue or topic or they may feel like they are left guessing.
In addition, it’s also important to stay focused on what is being discussed. Bringing up old issues, getting off track and speaking unkind words can hinder the effectiveness of the conversation and can confuse the listener. In moments when emotions are running strong, it is sometimes best to just be silent and to avoid placing blame, Danes said. She encourages people to avoid making critical, sarcastic and all-knowing comments, but to rather try using descriptive language.
As with any effective communication between people, whether on the farm or in other situations, Adams said listening attentively, without interrupting and with empathy can go a long way, even if it means receiving criticism. One way to do that is by simply filtering out any emotional feelings, such as fear and anger, from facts, she said.
While knowing what to say or when to speak may be difficult to discern at times, timing can be of essence. It can be difficult to refrain from saying anything, especially when the listener believes the speaker is wrong. However, sometimes the best course of immediate action is to just listen, support and let the speaker be heard before offering any advice.
“Try to understand their perspective. Recognize and acknowledge their emotions,” Adams said.
One situation where understanding another person’s perspective is when a farm is in the process of being passed on to another generation. It is an emotional process for all involved, but especially for the one passing it on, Adams said.
“Just talking through how they are going to switch it over is a hard conversation. It is something they have invested in for a long time. It may only take 10 words, but may take half an hour to even say it,” she said.
In order to respond accurately, it can help the listener by making sure he or she has all the facts and that they truly understand what is being said. While asking the speaker to clarify can be helpful, asking too many questions can also be distracting.
“Give them time,” Adams said.
Another tool to improve communication skills is to pay attention to one’s own tone of voice, choice of words and attitude in terms of whether it is positive or negative. People have a tendency to react, so being mindful can help.
“Although we may not always get what we want, it’s important to make our wishes known so we don’t build up resentment. Listening to others’ needs ad wants with sensitivity demonstrates a caring attitude. When everyone involved in the communication process speaks and listens carefully, it’s easier to share perceptions and feelings while moving toward understanding one another,” Danes said.
While how people talk and listen are always important, Adams said understanding the different communication styles as well as knowing one’s own personal style can make a huge difference.
The four communication styles — analyzer, director, socializer and relator are based on previous theories of human interaction, such as Hippocrates’ four temperaments and Cal Jung’s psychological traits, Adams said.
An analyzer tends to like facts and logic, prefers policies and planning, is organized, prefers control over chaos and likes instructions. An individual whose communication style is that of a director is usually objective and results oriented, wants to see productivity, is competitive, takes charge and makes firm decisions, Adams said.
Socializers are more driven by motivation, prefer teamwork, build relationships, are nurturing and sensitive and can be good listeners. Relators enjoy change and creativity, are friendly and optimistic, like big ideas and conceptualizations and are adaptable, Adams said.
At the same time, the level of a person’s directness makes a difference, as well.
“An open person, for example, refers to someone who tends to reveal personal feelings and experiences and values interpersonal relationships. This type of communicator makes eye contact and is not afraid to reach out and touch the other person,” Adams said.
On the other hand, a reserved person is usually harder to get to know as they typically don’t share their personal thoughts and feelings. One way to spot a reserved person is by observing how far they stand from someone they are talking to and how they shake someone’s hand when first meeting the other person. In order to feel comfortable, reserved persons tend to maintain a distance from other people, Adams said.
Those who are considered a direct person are usually not afraid when it comes to meeting new people and building new relationships.
“If they’re at a social event, they would not hesitate to go around and socialize with all those they meet along the way,” Adams said.
The difference between a direct and an indirect person is that at social events, the indirect person prefers feeling safe in social environments and is likely to be found talking with a close friend somewhere more quiet, she said.
While most people have a combination of communication styles, one style may be more predominant, Adams said.
