Dylan David LaPointe, 31, Faribault, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first degree criminal sexual conduct - multiple acts over time, and one felony count of second degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, in May 2020, a concerned mother contacted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to report that her daughter was sexually abused by LaPointe.

The victim gave a statement about the alleged abuse to the social worker. The victim stated she and her family had a close relationship with LaPointe, and that the crimes had occurred at multiple addresses within Morrison County. She said the abuse started when she was “between 6 and 8 years old and lasted until she was approximately 11 years old,” according to the complaint.

The victim stated LaPointe touched her inappropriately both above and under her clothes on a “near daily basis for several years.” She also alleged LaPointe made her perform a sex act on him approximately three times.

She said her family’s relationship with LaPointe ended when a family member found naked pictures of children on his phone, according to the complaint.

If convicted, LaPointe faces a maximum penalty of 55 years imprisonment and/or up to $75,000 in fines.

Load comments