Dylan David LaPointe, 31, Faribault, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first degree criminal sexual conduct - multiple acts over time, and one felony count of second degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, in May 2020, a concerned mother contacted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to report that her daughter was sexually abused by LaPointe.
The victim gave a statement about the alleged abuse to the social worker. The victim stated she and her family had a close relationship with LaPointe, and that the crimes had occurred at multiple addresses within Morrison County. She said the abuse started when she was “between 6 and 8 years old and lasted until she was approximately 11 years old,” according to the complaint.
The victim stated LaPointe touched her inappropriately both above and under her clothes on a “near daily basis for several years.” She also alleged LaPointe made her perform a sex act on him approximately three times.
She said her family’s relationship with LaPointe ended when a family member found naked pictures of children on his phone, according to the complaint.
If convicted, LaPointe faces a maximum penalty of 55 years imprisonment and/or up to $75,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.