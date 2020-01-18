David Davon McAfee, 23, Fargo, N.D., faces felony charges for fleeing a peace officer in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stems from a Dec. 23, 2019 incident, when a patrol officer reportedly observed a vehicle speeding on Highway 10 near Motley.

The officer’s radar read speeds of 69 and 70 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The vehicle was also reportedly swerving.

The officer activated his emergency lights, however the vehicle allegedly accelerated and continued swerving.

At one point the vehicle allegedly attempted a U-turn, and the officer used this opportunity use push bumpers and force the vehicle into the ditch.

A male driver reportedly exited the vehicle and began to run but slowed down after a while a laid down.

The subject was identified as McAfee, who was placed under arrest.

McAfee is also charged with a gross misdemeanor for fifth degree controlled substance possession.

If convicted, McAfee faces up to three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

