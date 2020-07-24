To the Editor:
About 15 years ago, a man told me that when leftism fails on its merits, proponents would create division among classes, races, genders and various people groups. That man has passed on, but his words ring true today.
Under the ruse of “raising awareness,” we have seen far-left groups and liberal media create greater division and animosity between classes, genders, races, religions, etc. Their divide-and-conquer strategy is having their desired effect. While “a house divided against itself cannot stand,” there are those convincing many that a far-reaching government could solve these problems. Many do not realize that a government big enough to give you what you want is big enough to take it away when they run out of “other people’s” money. Eventually, force becomes necessary to extract more from the “haves” and to deny the “have-nots” provision, protection and peace (as well as medical care and the right to live if they’re costing too much).
Let us instead espouse the greater values of loving God and one another, creating peace not division, working hard to provide for ourselves and for those who can’t (not won’t), taking personal responsibility and truly making the world a better, safer place.
— Ruby Toenies, Randall
