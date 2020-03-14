Brock Alexander Fanjoy, 27, Little Falls, was charged with felony domestic assault in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a March 5 incident, when officers responded to a report that Fanjoy had gotten into a verbal argument with his mother and then shoved her, later fleeing the scene.
When arriving on the scene an officer located Fanjoy nearby and detained him while another officer went to the residence for a statement.
According to the victim and a witness, Fanjoy allegedly went to the resident to retrieve some items, but was asked to leave.
Fanjoy reportedly left, but returned and began to argue with the victim before allegedly shoving her into a wall.
The victim complained of severe pain in her hip and the officer reported the door frame was damaged.
Fanjoy has a criminal history of violating no contact orders.
If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
