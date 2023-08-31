Dr. Raymond J. Stein served the Pierz community as a family physician from 1933 until his death in 1979. Many members of his family, friends and community members gathered Sunday, Aug. 27, to dedicate a memorial bench in his honor, along a “wellness trail” at the corner of County Road 39 and Kamnic Lane. They shared stories of Dr. Stein, who was born in 1900. Many community members who were in attendance were delivered by Dr. Stein. Dave Fischer, who spearheaded getting the memorial bench, noted Dr. Stein passed away in 1979. “That’s 40-some years ago — this is very long overdue in my opinion, to honor a man who was that strong in the community for so long. What took so long? But we’re here.” Fischer thanked the city of Pierz for allowing the bench to be placed, as well as to the Pierz Fire Relief Association and the Buckman Snodusters Snowmobile Club for their donations toward the project. The family of RoseMary Preimesberger, who worked for Dr. Stein for 25 years, helped bring about the memorial, as it was something their mother and their aunt, LaVerne Preimesberger, had advocated for over the years. Rosemary’s daughter, Tally, said her mother passed away two days (July 1, 2022) before they received the go-ahead for the memorial. She said her mother always told the story that she went in as a patient and left as an employee. “I’ll say that the city of Pierz, we were so blessed when Dr. Stein decided to serve our community and to the serve the medical needs for everyone. He was such a good man and never turned anyone away, whether you could pay or not. We’re thankful to Dave for making this happen.”
Pictured are members of the Stein family around the memorial bench (from left): Kevin Stein, Melanie Stein Brey, Andrea Stein Greenwald, Jim Stein, Stacey Wilt Stein, Shannon Stein Pierce, Mark Stein, Olivia Stein, Jessica Stein Grote, Sr. Joyce Willenbring, Ann Pederson Stein, Ben Stein, Bernadette Kraemer Stein, Anne Stein Jenkins, Tia Stein, Raymond Stein, Ruth Stein Gaytan, Delrose Boser Stein, Ann Stein Krivanek, Becky Jones Stein, Clyde Stein, Tracy Stein Fowler, Tate Fowler Foster, Craig Stein, Mary Stein Vasek, Angela Lauer, Josie Grote, Sally Lauer Cummings, Jace Grote, Paul Stein , Henry Cummings, Andrew Stein , Barb Stein Hooten, Jordan Gaytan, Grace Johnson Gaytan, Jamie Mittelstaedt and Justin Gaytan.
