Falls Ballroom named ‘Small Business of the Year’

God is good. That is how Will and Tiffany Threlkeld, owners of Falls Ballroom in Little Falls, describe their journey through the COVID-19 pandemic. The last year has been far from easy for the couple, whose main business is hosting and catering weddings and other events.
Like many other businesses, Falls Ballroom took a hard hit during the state’s shutdown and other implemented restrictions to operate. However, both having served in the Minnesota Army National Guard and being quite resilient, they started thinking about how they could continue their business while also helping other struggling businesses and people in the community. In many ways, it has been one day at a time. However, their effort has not gone unnoticed.
Recently Will and Tiffany found out they were named Small Business of the Year by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. It came as a surprise to both, especially since there are so many other small businesses in the community that are deserving of the honor, Will said.
“It’s very humbling,” he said.
The anonymous nomination for the recognition said, “Will and Tiffany’s business is one of many that has suffered through the pandemic with the shutdown, but despite this, they have continued (notice I said ‘continued’ because they have always done this) to help in the community, including with the drive-thru community Thanksgiving meal.”
The nomination also highlights the excellent quality of food and service for all those who visit the Falls Ballroom.
“Everyone in the county knows that when they are invited to an event at the Falls Ballroom, the food and service will be phenomenal,” the nomination said.
Will and Tiffany purchased the Falls Ballroom in May 2010 from Tom and Francie Peterson. It had been in their family for 60 years at the time. Tom, who had observed how Will ran the church bazaar, knew the business would be in good hands and offered him the opportunity to buy it. Will also has a degree in culinary arts from St. Cloud Technical and Community College, where he studied under Chef Jay Thomas.
“The Ballroom has been such a staple for this community for 70 years that it would have been a shame for this to just go away with Tom,” he said.
The Ballroom being a staple in the community was also something the nomination pointed out as well as that it continues to be.
“Will and Tiffany are kind, caring people and their hard work with the Falls Ballroom deserves recognition,” the nomination said.
Over the years, the Threlkelds have remodeled the Ballroom from the inside out to enhance the experience for brides, grooms, wedding parties and other visitors by adding a bar area and a new outdoor area.
Following the restrictions and regulations set forth by the state of Minnesota, the Ballroom continues to provide the community with pleasant, safe and memorable experiences. In November 2020, they provided boxed meals for the Community Thanksgiving. A few months earlier, they hosted the “An Evening in Black and White” at a moment’s notice when the weather threatened to cancel the event.
Since restaurants, venues and other businesses were closed in March 2020, the Falls Ballroom has had 156 canceled events.
“People don’t realize how hard we have been hit,” Will said.
As wedding receptions and other gatherings remain quite limited and many brides and grooms have postponed their weddings, Will and Tiffany added a few events to their calendar.
Every first and third Thursday of the month, Tipsy Trivia is held at the Ballroom. While the first round starts at 7 p.m. and the second round at 8 p.m., the doors are opened at 5 p.m. Visitors can also purchase pizza and flatbread.
“It’s a lot of fun. Some of them get really competitive,” Tiffany said.
Every second and fourth Thursday of the month, the Falls Ballroom holds Game Night, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Will said families as well as friends wanting a fun place to hang out can come to enjoy the night. People can bring their own board games to play as well as use some the Ballroom has.
That night is also Taco Night, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Every Friday during Lent, except for March 19, Falls Ballroom holds a fish fry, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. During this event, guests will have a large variety of food to choose from, such as beer battered pollock, baked arctic cod, hot dishes, Ballroom haluski, a full salad bar, rolls with butter, roasted red and Yukon potatoes, rolls with butter, vegetables, soups, assorted desserts and more. Their chef, Dana Mertens, is phenomenal with making food tasty, Will said.
As the Ballroom provides a spacious atmosphere, Will said tables are spaced 8 feet apart and that there is plenty of room for people to socially distance.
Looking back at the past year at what they have endured, not only has a business, but as a family with seven children, they are thankful for all of those who have supported them. They are also quick to credit the team of workers they have at the Ballroom.
“We couldn’t have done it without them,” Will and Tiffany said.
A video of the Chamber’s award presentations can be viewed at https://youtu.be/jmQjm6j6IgA.
