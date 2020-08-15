Two of Morrison County’s officers who lost their lives in the field Oct. 15, 1965 are being honored in a Fallen Officer Memorial near the historic courthouse in Little Falls.
Morrison County Sheriff John Stack, 45, and Chief Deputy Andrew Herlitz, 55, were shot and killed while responding to a dispute over a tractor, said Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen. The suspect at the scene, near Sobieski, ambushed the two responding officers. Stack and Herlitz had dedicated 10 years to the Sheriff’s Office.
“We just want to keep their memory alive and by doing that we felt that not only would a memorial be good for family members and the agency, but also for our community members, so their legacy will live on,” Larsen said.
In 2015, the Sheriff’s Office placed flag decals on its squad cars with Stack and Herlitz’s names, as well as the date of their death. It is a way for their memory to live on within the agency, Larsen said. But, the next step was to honor them within the community.
“The memorial is to honor our fallen officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice and we hope we will never have to add names to this memorial, but if a Morrison County officer is killed in the line of duty, their name will be added to this memorial,” Larsen said.
Deputies in the office have inquired about the incident many times, Larsen said, so he’s hoping the memorial will keep the story and memory of Stack and Herlitz alive.
“It just brings up the fact that we have a dangerous job and we can’t forget about the people who put their life on the line for us, the family in the community that they serve,” Larsen said.
The memorial will be placed on the west end of the historic courthouse. There will be a granite bench, a granite cylinder with the fallen officers’ names and three flag poles. The county also has about 80 pavers for community members to purchase in support of the memorial. Any purchased paver can have up to three lines inscribed on it with a family name, company name or other chosen wording.
“We’re just happy that our wish was granted and this is just a way that the community can help support this memorial,” Larsen said.
Each granite paver is $200 and funds go directly to supporting the memorial. Those purchasing are asked to fill out an application, due Aug. 25. Applications can be picked up directly from the sheriff’s office, or obtained via mail or email by request from the Mary Swenson at marys@co.morrison.mn.us or by calling (320) 632-0183.
“We plan on doing an unveiling after the project is complete, hopefully later this fall. At that time, I will be sending out an invite to the family of Stack and Herlitz, as well as community members,” Larsen said.
