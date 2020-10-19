Fallen officers honored with memorial in Little Falls

It was an emotional moment for many visitors at the Fallen Officer Memorial ceremony that was held outside the Morrison County Government Center, as the newly erected memorial was revealed, Thursday.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said the memorial will be a place for people to visit, remember, reflect and pay tribute to honor the men who the paid the ultimate sacrifice.
“We hope that we will never have to add any other names to this memorial, but if a Morrison County law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty, their name will be added to this memorial,” he said.
Two law enforcement officers in Morrison County, who died in the line of duty were then Morrison County Sheriff John Stack and Chief Deputy Andrew Herlitz. They left their homes for a call for service the evening of Friday, Oct. 15, 1965, but never returned after responding to a neighbor dispute west of Sobieski.
A newspaper article in “The Daily Transcript,” dated Oct. 18, 1965, said the tragedy began with the investigation of a tractor and a clover thresher that had been brought to the George Gammon Farm.
The equipment had been parked in a field that bordered the Gammon and Olson farms. Olson, who claimed the machinery had been on part of his land had attempted to move the tractor, but got it stuck in a marsh. After a brawl with Olson, Gammon eventually phoned law enforcement.
Stack picked up Herlitz and then drove to the Olson farm. When they left, no one had anticipated that it would be the last time they would see them alive, Larsen said. About two hours later, Deputy Sheriff Dave Rech, who was the first officer to arrive to the scene, discovered that Herlitz was dead and Stack had been severely wounded in the head.
It appeared Olson, who knew law enforcement was coming, had hid in the milk house.
Both men were shot from behind: Herlitz in the right side of the back and Stack in the back of his head. It later became known Olson shot Stack while he was trying to get Herlitz into the patrol car.
Stack was first treated for his injuries at the St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls and was later transferred to University Hospitals where he died the following afternoon, about 19 hours after the ambush. While Herlitz was 55 years old when he died, Stack was 45.
Olson later turned himself into the Little Falls Police. He was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder. However, he pleaded guilty to two counts of third degree murder and was sentenced to “not more than 40 years.” He later died in Stillwater prison in 1972. Exactly why Olson murdered Stack and Herlitz was never revealed.
Life after the two officers were killed was hard for both their families. Stack’s daughter, Jean (Stack) Kunkel of St. Cloud was 4 1/2 years old when her father died. The loss has followed her throughout life. While other classmates had their dad to be involved in their children’s lives, whether it was to attend a father-daughter dance or other occasions, she had no one, Kunkel said.
In front of the memorial cylinder, a granite stone bench has been
installed. Inscribed is the Bible verse from Matthew 5:9, which says, “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God.”
“God’s promises that he will always be by our side to carry us through our darkest moments. We ask that you keep the brave men and women in law enforcement, past and present, in your prayers,” Larsen said.
The family of Stack also donated a Colt Official Police 38, with serial number 570358 to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. The revolver was owned by Stack and was in his possession the night he was shot and killed, Oct. 15, 1965.
In a letter to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Stack’s son, Ed, said that following the shooting, the revolver was in the possession of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as evidence. When it was released, it was turned over with Ed’s permission to St. Paul Sergeant John Voita, who was a fellow Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy Air reserve with Stack.
“Sheriff Stack was on active duty during the Cuban missile crisis and won the Morrison County Sheriff’s race prior to his release from active service. After winning the sheriff’s race, Sergeant/Chief Petty Officer Voita presented the Colt revolver to my dad as a gift following the election. Sergeant Voita carried the gun for the remainder of his career with the St. Paul Police Department and returned the gun to me following his retirement,” Ed said.
Herlitz’ nephew, David Mueller of Berkley, Mich., was in the U.S. Marine Corps in California when he was informed that his uncle had been killed. However, because he held a critical position in his guard unit, he was not permitted to attend the funeral in Minnesota.
When he finally returned to Minnesota, he asked his aunt Elva if he could have Herlitz’ pistol as a keepsake. The two were very close knit and hunted and fished together.
As time drew near for the memorial, Mueller knew what he needed to do.
“I knew someday the pistol should go back to Minnesota,” he said.
Stack’s and Herlitz’ service weapons were placed in a locked case and will be on display to the public somewhere safe in the Morrison County Government Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.