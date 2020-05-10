When Little Falls Community Schools canceled what would’ve been its 10th annual Day of Caring in light of the coronavirus pandemic, local faith organizations stepped in.
The tri-parish group of Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Mary’s and Holy Family churches created their own “Tri-Parish Day of Caring,” while Motion Student Ministries, a youth group at Living Hope Church, took part in an “Our Church our City” event. Alliance and Grace Covenant churches also took part in the community cleanup day.
Each group started their cleanup with a prayer and a positive attitude.
The school district’s Day of Caring generally includes students, teachers and community volunteers breaking up into groups to help those in need with yard cleaning. Last year, 211 homes and sites, including parks, were cleaned by more than 1,100 volunteers.
“We’re never going to make up for the Day of Caring with those 1,000 volunteers, but as a faith community we want to show that we love the people in our city and we love the community,” said Living Hope Church Youth Pastor, Sam Muhlbauer.
The church has been involved with the school run Day of Caring for years, he said, and although he hopes to rejoin the effort next year, this year he felt he needed to step in.
“We were like ‘What can we do to still help people who may still need it?’” Muhlbauer said.
The tri-parish group had the same idea as well, said Kara Schilling, a member of Our Lady of Lourdes and a teacher at Little Falls Community High School. They reached out to community members via email and social media searching for volunteers and those who needed help.
“I’m really impressed. We got more than 90 volunteers and 13 homes signed up, and have the Little Falls High School volleyball team involved,” Schilling said.
The volleyball team ended up volunteering at a home with more than two acres of yard space to clean.
One resident served was 80-year-old Bunny Tabatt, who hasn’t missed a Day of Caring since it started 10 years ago.
“When I heard that they weren’t going to be able to do it this year I was saddened because the kids are such happy people when they are doing something for someone else and they took a lot of pride in what they did,” Tabatt said.
When volunteers came to her house, Tabatt said she just asked for a small part of the yard to be cleaned, but to her surprise, the volunteers cleaned the entire yard. Tabatt was so thrilled to speak about the wonderful job the volunteers did that she thought she might cry.
“They were so quick and worked as a team. Their whole aura was just happy, joyous and everyone’s laughing. It was so nice. You don’t get to see that everyday,” she said.
The volunteers at Tabbatt’s house said they know she really appreciated it.
Tabatt, who is totally blind, used to work as a physical therapist and is now the zone chair at the Dandee Lions Club, and does presentations for the club at her home and said she truly appreciates how volunteers make it sparkle for those days.
Along with a wonderful group of volunteers, Tabatt was grateful for the nice weather they were able to work in.
“I just can’t say enough nice things,” she said.
