    Last year, Senior Loan Originator Patience Svor and Assistant Loan Officer Lora Murray decided it was time for a new adventure. Leaving the large mortgage lender company Svor had worked at for 13 years and having been in the business for 29 years, she and Murray, who previously worked at a bank, went through the licensing phase to become individually certified.

    “Then we had to get the branch licensed, so we could do government loans. It took a little bit of time to get everything in here and set up, but it worked out well,” Svor said.

Fairway opens branch in Little Falls

Lora Murray, left, assistant loan officer, and Patience Svor, senior loan originator with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation in Little Falls, enjoy helping people.

