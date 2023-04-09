Fairway opens branch in Little Falls

Last year, Senior Loan Originator Patience Svor and Assistant Loan Officer Lora Murray decided it was time for a new adventure. Leaving the large mortgage lender company Svor had worked at for 13 years and having been in the business for 29 years, she and Murray, who previously worked at a bank, went through the licensing phase to become individually certified.
“Then we had to get the branch licensed, so we could do government loans. It took a little bit of time to get everything in here and set up, but it worked out well,” Svor said.
The Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation branch in Little Falls opened Oct. 15, 2022.
Svor said one of the reasons she opted to work as an independent branch of Fairway comes down to providing excellent customer service. The common practice in large mortgage companies is that often if the loan officer needed an answer for his or her client, they’d have to go through a chain of people before actually being able to move forward with an application or take another action.
“You couldn’t just pick up the phone and call the person you needed an answer from directly. You had to call one person, who had to call another, who had to contact yet another,” she said.
The result was that it simply took longer than it needed to tak
e, she said.
One of the many things Svor and Murray love about Fairway, they said, is the fact that it is owned by its founder, Steve Jacobson, and operates with the same core values Murray and Svor hold.
The 10 core values of Fairway include humility first; foster growth and knowledge; have fun; create an amazing experience for you; speed to respond; seek wise counsel; respect, listen and stay balanced; committed to serve; consistent, honest communication; and family focused.
“We strongly believe that the way we do things is just as important as what we do. Every team member is guided by our core values, which define how we interact with each other and serve our customers, team members and local communities,” said Svor. “We strive to make our team and customers feel a part of the Fairway family, while providing exceptional customer service, speed and support by being kind, humble and giving 100% every day. It’s what we do and who we are.”
Having a great working relationship with others with Fairway has been a positive experience for both Svor and Murray, they said.
“It’s just a constant support,” Svor said.
Fairway is also the company many people turn to for help when others may have turned them down for a loan. Since Fairway has what they refer to as a 911 team, they work together to determine what needs to be done in a timely fashion, Svor said.
Fairway offers a variety of loans, such as conventional, FHA, adjustable-rate mortgage, VA, USDA, reverse mortgage, construction and rehab loans and down payment assistance. In addition, as part of Homes for Heroes, Fairway offers discounts to police fire, rescue, healthcare workers and teachers. All lender fees a waived for past and present veterans, Svor said.
Regardless of the loan the client is seeking, Murray and Svor said they like to keep the process as simple as possible. One way that is done is by offering clients a variety of ways to apply for a loan, whether it is in person, over the phone, securely online or through the corporation’s mobile app. Other ways include by offering loan products that meet the client’s financial needs and goals, helping the client make informed decision by educating the client about his or her loan options, guiding the client through the entire loan process from the application to closing and beyond, and by approving loans quickly through their in-house underwriting and funding departments, they said.
Svor said as interest rates rise, people may be more hesitant to take out a loan to buy their dream home. To help people out, Fairway offers no lender fees on a refinance for anyone whose interest rate can be dropped by at least 1%.
“So they don’t have to worry about buying with a high rate, because we’ll help them get out of that. I always kind of say, ‘Fall in love with the house and just date your rates,’ because you can get rid of that, but you can’t find another house that is perfect for you. That’s why I don’t think people should wait, because there are things we can do to help down the road, so they’re not missing out on their dream house,” Svor said.
For more information, visit www.patience-svor.com or call Svor at (320) 260-3228 or Murray at (320) 360-2262.
