As for most school districts, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and government restrictions and guidelines set in place in response to the pandemic, has been challenging to navigate for the Swanville School District. For a while, even having enough staff available to teach the students was questionable. However, looking back, the Swanville School District has been doing well, Supt. Gene Harthan said.
One thing Harthan and the Board has come to appreciate greatly is the extra funding school districts have received, both on federal and state levels, to combat COVID-19.
“The extra money has helped immensely, especially with technology,” he said.
The Swanville School District received $82,022.44 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, which was required to be spent by Dec. 31, 2020. With the money, the district was able to purchase 50 Chromebooks, several temperature scanners, sprayers, a UV light machine, sanitizers, masks, spray bottles, thermometers, wipes, sprays and other cleaning supplies, a lease payment on 120 iPads, Promethean boards and SeeSaw licenses for K-2.
Also needing to be spent by Dec. 31, 2020 was the $27,000 the district received in CARES Act dollars from Morrison County. That money was used to purchase hot spots, HUDL to livestream games and four Promethean boards.
The ESSER Fund was established as part of the Education Stabilization Fund in the CARES Act of which the Swanville School District received $27,058.55. The funds will need to be spent by November 2022, and at this time, $14,829.11 has been spent so far. The extra money allowed for the district to extend the hours of the school nurse for two years, for extra custodial hours for two years and purchase cleaning supplies.
The district also received $2,297.68 in ESSER federal funds based on the Title I formula. While nothing has been spent yet, Harthan said the funds have been budgeted for purchasing food service supplies, such as boxes to prepackage the lunches.
In addition, the school district received $25,088.48 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER). The funds have been budgeted for purchasing iPads and other technology, of which $12,833.22 has been spent to date.
Harthan told the School Board that $41,320 had been spent so far of the $75,000 per year technology referendum to purchase 60 iPads. Of those, six iPads were paid for ($2,800) out of the Pathways II funds to use in pre-school.
Harthan said the remaining technology referendum funds will be placed in a bank account to generate interest and to be used at a later time as technology is needed.
Swanville School Board Briefs
In other business, Wednesday, the Swanville School Board:
• Was informed that COVID tests continues to be provided to staff. At this time, no staff member has tested positive;
• Discussed ways to hold prom safely. High School Principal Sheryl Johnson suggested to possibly limit the audience at the grand march to parents only, shorten prom time from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and require all to wear masks, if guidelines are still in place, keeping snacks as grab-and-go and limiting prom to students attending the school. Since a professional photographer would likely not be used due to the times, one person has volunteered to take photos;
• Was informed that the annual school trip to Deep Portage that was scheduled for Feb. 22-24 has been canceled. The trip is now scheduled for April 6-8, 2022;
• Heard from Supt. Gene Harthan that the District Spelling Bee will be scheduled in the coming weeks. Plans are currently being discussed as to how the Spelling Bee will be held. The Regional Spelling Bee will be virtual, he said;
• Thanked the Swanville Sportsmen’s Club for donating up to $300 for snacks, supplies and bait for when sixth grade students go ice fishing Thursday, Feb. 25;
• Was informed that staff will be receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday. Feb. 19;
• Tabled approving a new school census taker;
• Discussed installing a new roof on the small storage building, currently located in the school’s parking lot, during summer, as part of the district’s 10-year facilities plan. Also discussed moving the building to the football field, to make it more convenient for students to access equipment stored in the building; and
• Tabled approving the lease with the Swanville Swans for use of the school’s baseball field for the summer of 2021 until the lease has been updated with changes, such as cleaning of the field at the end of lease.
The Swanville School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, March 17, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.