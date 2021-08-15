Experiencing Little Falls from a different perspective

Nearly 50 kayakers and canoers paddled their way from Belle Prairie Park to Le Bourget Park in Little Falls, July 17. It was the first time the event was held by the Morrison County Area Foundation (MCAF).
“For a number of years, our board held a fundraiser called, ‘Cheers to Morrison County.’ Obviously we didn’t do it during the pandemic and now with having a new board, they came up with this idea.” said MCAF Board Member Sarah Radermacher.
The idea behind the event was to see people utilize the river more. By taking their time on the water, they were able to enjoy the surrounding nature and to see the area from a different perspective, Radermacher said.
For Little Falls residents, Amy Browning, Cami DeSchane and Emily Gustafson, the journey down the river started out peacefully. After all, the event wasn’t about who would arrive at Le Bourget Park first. However, when Browning who was paddling a canoe with her friend, Gustafson, spotted her sister, DeSchane, inching her way closer to them in her kayak, her competitive side set in.
“When we got closer, we started paddling harder. There was no way I was going to let my sister win,” Browning said.
DeSchane said that at first she didn’t realize that her sister was competing with her. Once she understood what Browning was up to, she started to paddle faster, as well. Unfortunately, because of an apparent misunderstanding where the kayakers and canoers would get out along the river bank, DeSchane first aimed toward a spectator who was standing a little ways ahead of the actual boat landing.
While DeSchane is an avid kayaker, she said it was her first time to go kayaking on the Mississippi River. Normally she sticks to lakes.
“I was a little nervous at first. I wasn’t sure about the current. There was a little wind, but it wasn’t bad at all. It was just different to be on the river in comparison to being on the lake,” she said.
DeSchane said there are many things she likes about kayaking. Not only is it a way to be closer to nature and to water, but it’s just nice to be able to stick her hands and feet in the water, relax and watch the shoreline.
Browning said she really liked being on the river and to be a part of the event. Sitting in the canoe, paddling from time to time, also allowed her to rest her leg, which she had recently broken and had surgery on. By the time, the Ride the River event was held, she had only started walking on it about a week before. she said.
Gustafson said she was surprised how fast paddling from Belle Prairie Park to Le Bourget Park went. It took them about an hour or so.
“It went faster than I thought it would actually take, but it felt really good to be on the water,” she said.
Once the canoers and kayakers arrived at Le Bourget Park, they were able to enjoy food and drink from different food truck vendors as well as dessert from an ice cream truck. Other vendors from the community were present, as well. An Army band with members from the National Guard played music for all to enjoy.
Radermacher said that before they organized the event, they had connected with people in Aitkin who had experience with hosting a river event. One of the biggest things they wondered about was the liability issue, she said. As a result, the MCAF partnered with the Initiative Foundation to secure liability insurance.
Since the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office usually patrols the Mississippi River at times, Radermacher said they were very thankful for law enforcement keeping an extra eye on the participants as they traveled down the river.
In addition, two volunteers, a lifeguard and a kayaking instructor, were designated as helpers in case any of the participants needed something.
The participants were entered into a drawing for a chance to win a kayak. The two kayaks were later presented to LaRee Coppes and Adelle Coppes.
“They were so generous that they gave up their second win for someone else, so I drew David Mueller, who won the second kayak,” said Sabrina Koelsch, marketing manager at the Little Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau.
