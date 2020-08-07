To the Editor:
I’ve been involved in politics for over a decade. I started at just 17. I was encouraged to get involved because I was told I could make a difference. I could support candidates that shared my values and I could make an impact.
Throughout history, there’ve been races won by just one vote. One vote can determine whole elections. It can determine the laws that are made and can affect whole generations. In essence, your one vote really can make a difference.
On Aug. 11, you have the freedom to exercise your civic duties and vote. You can make an impact on history. I urge you to research, find and vote for candidates that align with your values.
On Tuesday, I will be voting for the Republican-endorsed candidates in Morrison County. I will be supporting Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (SD9), Congressman Pete Stauber, and Jason Lewis for U.S. Senate. If you live in the 15B District of Morrison County, I urge you to support Rep. Shane Mekeland.
No matter your convictions or values, you are privileged to vote. Go vote in the Aug. 11 Primary and the General Election on Nov. 3. Vote for candidates that support your values.
— Mandy Heffron, Morrison County Republican chair, Little Falls
