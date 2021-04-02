To the Editor:
We are excited to plan for the 10th annual Day of Caring, scheduled to be held Wednesday, May 5.
As it has been from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Little Falls Community High School will follow the local and state guidelines as we plan for the Day of Caring. During the planning period and as we approach May 5, the safety of our students, staff and community volunteers and the residents we help, will be our highest priority. More information will be shared with our residents as we get closer to the date of the event.
We appreciate our community partners — the last count was over 70 businesses, community and civic organizations and adult volunteers — for their amazing support for the Day of Caring.
I know our students and staff are excited to resume this event, help residents in need, and celebrate the 10th annual Day of Caring.
