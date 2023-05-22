Exchange student from Ukraine embraces life in rural Pierz

When Bohdan Cherkai came to the United States in September 2021, as an exchange student, the plan was to stay for one year. However, a native of Ukraine, the outbreak of the war kept him from returning home to the city of Shostka.
Looking back, Cherkai said it was his desire to explore that led him to want to become an exchange student in the first place. It was a way to embrace new opportunities and experiences, while at the same time, a chance to really find his own path, he said.
Cherkai is an exchange student through Future Leaders Exchange, a highly competitive and merit-based scholarship program that is funded by the United States Department of State. According to the Future Leaders Exchange program, more than 35,000 students apply to the program, of which about 1,000 are selected. The students are selected based on their academic achievements, involvement in extracurricular and community activities, interviews and teacher recommendations and the competition is very intense, Cherkai said.
“There are three rounds of selection and I happened to be one of the guys who became a finalist,” he said.
Cherkai said he first heard about the program through a friend, who was selected for the program. When she returned to Ukraine after having been an exchange student for a year, she told him about the program.
“She told me about this opportunity and I figured I’d give it a try,” he said.
He recalls the thrilling moment he learned he had been selected. His mom, Alla, on the other hand, was not as thrilled as it meant they would be apart for a year. However, in the end, both she and his dad, Volodymyr supported him in his decision, he said.
Cherkai is currently a junior at Pierz Healy High School. Because Shostka is a large city with a population of more than 74,000 people, adjusting to the rural setting Pierz has to offer took some time. There are also some cultural differences, but overall, he has had a good experience, Cherkai said.
Some of those cultural differences include what many Americans, living in rural areas may take as a given, such as pickup trucks, hunting, farms and bars, he said.
As most locations in Shostka can be reached by walking and longer distances are often traveled by a form of public transit, it is not as common for people to drive places, or even have a vehicle, as it is in rural Minnesota, Cherkai said.
Cherkai studies a variety of subjects at Pierz Healy High School, such as pre-calculus, economics, social problems, human development, chemistry, practical writing and computer insurance support.
“I like them all,” he said.
While Cherkai is not involved in any sports, he enjoys working out in the weight room. It allows him to set his own schedule, in a sense, and gives him more freedom to focus on what he wants to do, he said.
During his time in Pierz, Cherkai has had the opportunity to go to a few local sports games, such as football and some volleyball games. He’s also discovered he is not particularly fond of wrestling and basketball. It simply isn’t as interesting to him, he said.
When it comes to food, Cherkai said there a lot of differences in terms of how the dishes are prepared. While the same ingredients may be used, the combination of them is different, he said.
“Generally, there are more vegetables and not as much fast food at home,” he said.
The pace when it comes to eating is also more relaxed and more time is spent savoring the food in Ukraine.
“It’s not as fast paced like when you go to McDonald’s to get a burger,” he said.
Cherkai is the second exchange student Zak and Sara Otremba have cared for in their home in Pierz. Normally, Sara said, there is a transition period of three months after one exchange student returns to his or her homeland until a new exchange student makes themselves at home in their house. However, that was not the case with Cherkai, she said.
Before Cherkai arrived, the family hosted Linus Heidemann of Ofen, Germany. Initially, Sara said, she and her husband had planned on waiting a year before they welcomed another exchange student into their home. But when they learned about Cherkai’s situation, they didn’t hesitate to take him in. In fact, they picked up him from the airport the same day they waived goodbye to Heidemann, who boarded the flight back to Germany.
“We dropped off Linus in the morning, came home for a little bit, cleaned out Linus’ room, refreshed the sheets, and then, went to pick up Bohdan,” she said. “So that day, Linus woke up in that bed, and at night, Bohdan went to sleep in it.”
Sara said since they didn’t really have any time to transition from one exchange student to the other, it was a big transition for both her and Zak emotionally and mentally.
“You’re just so used to that one person and how they are, then realizing, like, ‘OK, this is a whole new person. I have to learn how they communicate, what they like,’” she said.
Although the fast transition was challenging in some ways, Sara said one thing she and Zak really enjoyed was the opportunity to spend the summer with the exchange student.
“We were able to have him for the summer, which was really fun,” she said. “For us to have him for a full 12 months, was a very unique experience. It was very cool.”
Looking forward, Cherkai plans to attend a university in the United States once he graduates from high school.
Just as Cherkai encourages students to become an exchange student, he also encourages adults to become a host family. For many, friendships are formed that last for a very a very long time.
