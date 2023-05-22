    When Bohdan Cherkai came to the United States in September 2021, as an exchange student, the plan was to stay for one year. However, a native of Ukraine, the outbreak of the war kept him from returning home to the city of Shostka.

    Looking back, Cherkai said it was his desire to explore that led him to want to become an exchange student in the first place. It was a way to embrace new opportunities and experiences, while at the same time, a chance to really find his own path, he said.

Exchange student from Ukraine embraces life in rural Pierz
Ukrainian exchange student Bohdan Cherkai, 16, has been staying with a host family in Pierz since June 2022. Pictured are (from left): Sara Otremba, Bohdan Cherkai and Zak Otremba.

