To the Editor:
I have to take issue with a letter in the Dec. 27, 2020 Record about evolution.
Evolution is no longer a theory, it’s fact. It’s not going the way of dinosaurs. The fossil record we have and the advances in science/DNA make evolution an inescapable fact.
The National Geographic Society asked, “Was Darwin wrong?” Their answer was an emphatic “no.” They said he was right in more ways than he imagined.
In 1984, the National Academy of Sciences, the best and brightest scientific minds of our time, took up the question of creationism. Their unequivocal conclusion: creationism is not science. They said when the evidence for creationism was subjected to the tests of the scientific method, they were found to be invalid.
Evolution is not an attempt to prove there’s no God. Many religious leaders have acknowledged that evolution and faith do not conflict. Among them, the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church and the Central Conference of American Rabbis.
On Oct. 22, 1996, the late St. John Paul II issued a statement on the subject, recognizing evolution as more than an hypothesis.
Step outside. What’s out there did not happen by random chance. It happened by evolution and natural selection.
