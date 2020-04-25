Soon, anyone with an electric vehicle (EV) will be able to stop near Maple Island Park in Little Falls for a charge. The Little Falls City Council approved an agreement with ZEF Energy Monday, to install an EV charging station near the city’s downtown so passersby can charge up while spending time near the river or visiting a local business.
Four spaces in the lot will be used, combining two of them in order to meet ADA accessibility requirements. The only time the station is not required to be accessible is during city events like the Dam Festival and the Arts and Crafts Fair.
Council members Raquel Lundberg and Frank Gosiak voted against the agreement out of concerns over the location, as well as the city’s lack of financial gain from the station. Council Member James Storlie was absent for the vote.
The station was said to include a user fee, as detailed in the contract, but a specific rate has not been set. Jon Radermacher, city administrator, said the company will incur all costs related to the installation and maintenance of the station. Also, ZEF Energy said it would likely not see any financial gain for up to seven years from installation, explaining the request for a 10-year contract between the company and the city.
As for the location, Radermacher said the proximity to downtown and the access to three phase power made the location by the park most desirable. He said another location with a more frequently used parking lot likely would not have been an option since parking downtown is used by businesses and those residing in area apartments.
Mayor Greg Zylka said he thinks visitors will enjoy the location with the proximity to the river, park and local shops and restaurants.
“In my mind, these charging stations are going to help bring people to our town,” he said.
